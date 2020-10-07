View this post on Instagram

Opinion: Mid-semester slumps can feel overwhelming, but they do not define academic success. "Are we there yet? The continuous question, commonly uttered during long car rides, has been at the forefront of my mind. With a completely remote semester, many students may experience a mid-semester slump. Feelings of anxiety for looming midterms, stir craziness from being cooped up inside or even the underlying concern of COVID-19 infection. College students struggled with mental health before the pandemic, but with our current state of living, other anxieties are on the rise. One thing I have personally struggled with is time management and feelings of an overwhelming academic course load." - Caroline Thoms, asst.opinion editor Read full story in bio Cartoon: Christina Oyebade Loyolan