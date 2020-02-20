Print
Graphic: Jessie Glassberg | Loyolan

Junior guard/forward Eli Scott scored his 1000th career point for LMU during the men’s basketball game against BYU on Feb. 13. Scott is the 36th LMU player to ever reach this impressive milestone, and achieved it in just 83 career games. Having the best season of his career, Scott is leading the team with almost 16 points per game.

Ellie is a Communication Studies major and History minor from Boston, Massachusetts. She's a diehard Boston sports fan, loves street tacos more than people, and has two pet parakeets.

