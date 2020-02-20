Junior guard/forward Eli Scott scored his 1000th career point for LMU during the men’s basketball game against BYU on Feb. 13. Scott is the 36th LMU player to ever reach this impressive milestone, and achieved it in just 83 career games. Having the best season of his career, Scott is leading the team with almost 16 points per game.
Eli Scott reaches 1000 career points
