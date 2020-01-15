Mobile
Graphic: Kate Leahy | Loyolan

Last week, Perfect Game USA named junior pitcher Nick Frasso and senior infielder/outfielder Trevin Esquerra to their College Preseason All-American list. Frasso was named to the Second Team while Esquerra was named to the Third Team. The Loyolan compiled the two players' statistics from the 2019 season.

Nick Frasso

ERA: 2.22

W-L: 2-2

Saves: 10

Strikeouts: 73

Innings Pitched: 56.2

Trevin Esquerra

Batting Avg.: .322

On Base %: .378

Runs: 40

Hits: 75

Home Runs: 16

RBIs: 60

At-Bats: 233

(Statistics via LMU Athletics and Perfect Game USA)

