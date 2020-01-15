Last week, Perfect Game USA named junior pitcher Nick Frasso and senior infielder/outfielder Trevin Esquerra to their College Preseason All-American list. Frasso was named to the Second Team while Esquerra was named to the Third Team. The Loyolan compiled the two players' statistics from the 2019 season.
Nick Frasso
ERA: 2.22
W-L: 2-2
Saves: 10
Strikeouts: 73
Innings Pitched: 56.2
Trevin Esquerra
Batting Avg.: .322
On Base %: .378
Runs: 40
Hits: 75
Home Runs: 16
RBIs: 60
At-Bats: 233
(Statistics via LMU Athletics and Perfect Game USA)
