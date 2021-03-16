Despite all the difficulties COVID-19 has brought, the LMU men’s golf team is on a hot streak as they are breaking records this season. The team just came off their second straight tournament win which is the first time they have won back-to-back tournaments since the 2006-07 season. On top of that, for the first time in the team's history, they have won the individual title three contests in a row.
In their most recent win, led by freshman Riley Lewis, the Lions shot 24-under with a 276-289-276–840 scorecard. Lewis himself shot 64-72-69–205 with 15 total birdies and did not shoot over par in the final round.
Lewis noted how seeing the success of his teammates both inspired and pushed him to win. He said, “Seeing Gavin [Cohen] win back-to-back tournaments, and knowing I compete with him in practice, I knew I could win one myself.”
In their previous tournament, redshirt junior Cohen led the charge by taking home his second consecutive individual title which was the third time that had been done in the team's history. Cohen was the only player in the contest to finish under par, shooting a 71-69-69–209.
Redshirt junior Cameron Meeks credits the Lions recent success to the team's terrific attitude and character throughout the season. Meeks finished their most recent tournament ninth overall, tied with fellow Lion Kyle Kinnane, and earned his third top 10 finish of the year shooting 71-76-67–214. He said, “I think the whole team is buying into the winning mentality. Morale is really good right now. We’re staying really competitive at practice and everyone wants to beat each other, so when we get to these tournaments we expect to win.”
While many teams had to sit out the fall 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Lions were able to compete within their conference. However, because of the pandemic they lost access to their usual golf course, Palos Verdes Golf Club. Instead, the team utilized public courses throughout the semester which Meeks said are typically more crowded and are of lower quality. This spring 2021 season they were able to gain access to a new course, Woodland Hills Country Club.
According to Meeks, the course is a bit further away than their old one and is much more challenging. However, Meeks says the difficulty of the course has only benefited the team. “It’s taught the guys to battle hard and play through tough conditions,” he said. “Our team is one of the toughest teams and we can really handle any situation.”
The Lions will look to continue their hot streak in their upcoming tournament on April 6, at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic in Phoenix, Arizona.
