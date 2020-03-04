- Eric "Hank" Gathers was born on Feb. 11, 1967 in Philadelphia.
- Gathers played one season at USC before transferring to LMU.
- Gathers became the second player to lead NCAA Division I in rebounding and scoring in the same season, averaging 32.7 points and 13.7 rebounds as a junior in the 1988-89 season.
- Gathers is LMU's all-time leading scorer with 2,490 points in three seasons.
- Gathers led LMU to two consecutive West Coast Conference (WCC) championships where he was named tournament MVP both times.
- Gathers died during a WCC Tournament game on March 4, 1990, due to a heart-muscle disorder called cardiomyopathy.
- On Saturday, LMU unveiled a statue of Gathers, and the men's basketball team honored him with throwback uniforms.
