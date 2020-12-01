LMU men's soccer head coach Paul Krumpe, who has led the Lions for 23 successful years, is no stranger to keeping in step with the changing style of American soccer at the collegiate level. Prior to his steady position at LMU, he was an assistant coach at UCLA, which brings his experience level at Division I soccer to a full quarter-century. One could come to the conclusion that he’s been at it for a while.
Last year, his team proved to be a worthy contender in the West Coast Conference (WCC), finishing second only behind St. Mary’s and winning their first three conference games in highly-emotional overtime contests. Krumpe’s men boasted a 5-0 record before a winner-take-all conference brawl with St. Mary’s was set to decide the WCC champion.
“Last year, Saint Mary’s was very good,” Krumpe explained. “So were we, but they had a lot of experience, and they got to play at home. And I think if that game had been in Los Angeles, instead of in Moraga, we would have gone 7-0 in conference instead of 6-1.”
That may be the case, but the better team almost certainly won; St. Mary’s maintained possession for the majority of the game and handed LMU their first conference loss, by a 2-0 margin. So what can the Lions do to close the gap on their only superior in the WCC?
It’s not going to be easy. “Every single game in the WCC is a grind,” admitted Krumpe. “There’s no real separation between any of the teams.”
“We had 32 guys on our roster last year, and we [would have] returned 30,” he added. “But with Covid, we’ve had four seniors that have moved on: Francis Avoce, Alfredo Cortez, Gaetan Roux and Rodrigo San Roman. Those four seniors have moved on and we’re probably going to lose our starting center back Gerardo Lopez and our leading goal scorer Duhaney Williams. They also planned to return for a final season, but they probably won’t come back.”
When you’re the longtime head coach of a consistently competitive Division I soccer team, you’ve got to deliver wins under any circumstance. This is especially the case with soccer, where one poor season can put a coach on the hot seat, and one conference loss is an invitation for detractors to begin finger-pointing at team staff. So once again, the question remains: no longer as deep, what can Krumpe’s squad do to produce a conference championship?
Krumpe wants to overtake St. Mary’s defensively, who led the WCC in goals allowed with a mere 0.83 per game last year. But if he even wants to improve on his own team’s statistics in 2021, he’s got his work cut out for him. Last season the Lions were fantastic defensively, allowing only 21 goals, or 1.05 per game.
“My entire staff is very defensive-oriented, and I’ve always prided the guys on playing good defense,” he said. “This year we’re organized in a way that draws opponents out of the back and into a defensive web. That’s where we can win the ball.”
He elaborated: “Regardless of pressing higher or lower, directing our opponents to either side of the field — where they don’t want to go — and creating a web around the ball will yield turnovers and the possibility to counterattack in a situation where we already have our passing lanes set.”
The prospect of forcing the other team’s attack into a contained web is an ambitious defensive plan, as it functions to cut off an opponent’s most tantalizing passing lanes, which are in the middle of the field. All analytics aside, it’s no secret that opposing attacks don’t want their possession to spend time near the sideline, especially on their half of the field.
Bear in mind that nothing short of a conference championship will guarantee Krumpe’s Lions a spot in the NCAA tournament, given that the NCAA’s at-large bids are unlikely to favor non-champions with a seven-game sample size. Because of COVID-19, a mere 36 teams will be awarded an NCAA tournament berth. That’s 12 short of last year's 48.
But Coach Krumpe, ever the optimist, waved down these concerns. “If you don’t allow a team to score, you can’t lose a game,” concluded Krumpe with a small smile. “So we’re prepared for a big year.”
