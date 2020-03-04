LMU remembers Hank Gathers

LMU basketball legend Hank Gathers was honored with a statue outside Gersten Pavillion on Saturday in honor of the 30th anniversary of his death. Gathers was widely loved and respected; his family, friends and teammates, along with hundreds of LMU fans, joined together to celebrate his life and outstanding basketball career.
“He dedicated his life to [LMU]. The statue is well-deserved. He earned it. [My family is] going to ride this one out for a long, long, long time … we’re Lions forever.” - Derrick Gathers, Hank’s brother
“[30 years later], nothing has changed about Hank. He was just a dominating personality. On the court, he ran everything, he took all the big shots, he got all the rebounds, he would almost win the game single-handedly.” - Paul Westhead, Gathers' coach while at LMU
“I think of how he lived, not how he died. Hank Gathers was [so] full of life. His legacy will live on. I’m blessed to be able to say that I played nine years with Hank.” - Bo Kimble, Gathers' teammate and lifelong friend
"Being intense, being driven, and working hard towards whatever your goals may be — that's been the legacy Hank has set for all of us over the past 30 years." - Tom Peabody, Gathers' teammate
"Hank was our leader, our best player, a hell of a friend. And he was a mentor to me on a personal level." - Terrell Lowery, Gathers' teammate
"The turnout was amazing … it’s a really cool idea that LMU decided to do this. I was a walk-on to the team, and he always looked out for me. He made sure I learned how to be tough." - Patrick Meyer, Gathers' teammate
“It’s wonderful to see that after 30 years, Hank’s legacy still lives on." - Wyking Jones, former LMU player and coach
“It’s indelible … the statue, that’s going to be here as long as the University is.”- Mike Dunlap, men's basketball head coach
“We don’t go anywhere where the conversation ends and the memory of Hank Gathers and what he did with that team is forgotten. Most of the time we remember the bad, but when his teammate Bo Kimble shot the free throw left-handed that is something that sticks with everyone. He was the highlight of LMU athletics then and still is to this day.”- Charity Elliott, women’s basketball head coach
“Every time I hear words about Hank, it was about his personality on the court and off the court.” - Jordan Bell, junior men's basketball player“All the athletes look up to him … everybody’s trying to do their best every single time they step out on the court or the field or in the pool, whatever sport they [play] and I think everybody’s trying to live up to him.”- Eva Marie Voracek, junior women's tennis player
“He embodies the will to compete and represent this school. He was a person that worked at his craft, excelled at it and was not going to be stopped. For that I respect him and strive to live my life in a similar fashion.” - Tommy Delgado, sophomore baseball player
"Hank and Bo went to school with me … great and wonderful people on campus, very approachable. [I remember] great, wonderful times enjoying cheering for our team.” - Joann Ayala (’89)
“I think [the ceremony is] nice, I think it’s overdue … he’s probably the most outstanding athlete that [LMU]’s ever had." - Glen Tucker (’66)
"It feels special to be a part of LMU, where a legend like Hank Gathers once played. It’s cool that professors make an effort to talk about him and teach the class about an athlete who had such a promising career ahead.” - Harshil Kaswala, sophomore finance major
"He inspires me to understand that nothing in life is guaranteed and that we have to cherish every single moment.” - Sarah Carter, senior journalism major
