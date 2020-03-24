The WCC West Coast Conference (WCC) inducted its 12th class to its Hall of Honor on Saturday, March 7. The Lions' representative in this new class is men's basketball's Terrell Lowery ('92). Lowery played basketball for the University for four seasons from 1988 through 1992. He was a part of the famous 1989-90 team that advanced to the elite eight of the NCAA tournament following the sudden passing of Hank Gathers.
Speaking upon his induction, Lowery remarked on the excitement involved with it.
“It’s a great honor. It’s going to be a great thing and I am just happy that I was selected. I can’t wait,” he said.
During the LMU basketball glory years of the early 90s, Lowery played a vital role in head coach Paul Westhead’s famous fast-paced style of play. He was the team’s point guard, tasked with urgently pushing the ball forward and opening scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. Lowery excelled in his role, having his breakout season during his sophomore year of 1989-90.
In his sophomore season, Lowery more than doubled his average points per game from 5.9 to 14.5. His figure for assists followed suit, doubling from 3.1 per game to 6.3. He was the point guard to the highest-scoring team in NCAA history with the Lions averaging an astounding 122.4 points per game in the 89-90 season.
His junior and senior seasons with the program were when he really began to shine. LMU was now without the dynamic duo of Hank Gathers and Bo Kimble following the conclusion of its magical 1989-90 season. Lowery rose as the Lions' new leader and in his final two campaigns, Lowery averaged 28.5 and 26 points per game. During the 1990-91 season, he averaged an impressive nine assists per game. Lowery was also a standout defensive performer for the Lions — leading the team in steals during both of his upperclassman seasons.
Lowery’s performances garnered attention from the WCC and beyond. He was a three-time member of the All-WCC team. The guard also earned All-American honorable mentions for both the 1990-91 and 1991-92 seasons.
A dual-sport athlete, Lowery also competed for LMU’s baseball team. Before even graduating from the University, the basketball star was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 1991 Major League Baseball (MLB) draft. Heading into his senior season, Lowery already had a spot waiting for him within the Rangers organization. He would eventually go on to have a career in baseball following graduation, playing 123 games in the major leagues over the course of four years.
By the time Lowery’s stay at LMU was over, he held formidable career numbers. He is second on the all-time LMU scoring list behind Hank Gathers — ending with 2,201 total points. Lowery also holds the all-time school record for assists. During his four years in crimson, the guard had assisted his teammates a grand total of 689 times. These numbers, as well as his general significance to the basketball history of LMU, earned him a spot in the University's hall of fame in 2017. Three years later, Lowery has a spot in the WCC Hall of Honor to match.
