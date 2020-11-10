The first nine weeks of the 2020 NFL season have presented fans with some of the best individual quarterback play since the AFL-NFL merger in 1960, and Russell Wilson is currently the MVP frontrunner, having thrown for a league-high 28 touchdowns in eight games. Meanwhile in Tampa, Tom Brady has proven he can still play at age 43, and his Buccaneers are sitting at a surprising 6-3 record. But don't forget about Patrick Mahomes, who is still the dazzling highlight-maker that he always is, or Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown only two interceptions to his 24 touchdowns.
It is most certainly a crowded field, and with the NFL season more than halfway complete, two Loyolan sportswriters offer their opinions on which athletes have the best shot at securing the 2020 MVP crown.
Chris Benis, sports intern: Russell Wilson
It takes more than statistical beauty to win MVP honors, and while Aaron Rodgers continues to defy Father Time in his campaign for groundbreaking efficiency, he has one major blemish on his regular-season resume: a week six disaster on national television, in which Rodgers threw zero touchdowns and two interceptions en route to a 38-10 loss. Meanwhile, in Seattle, Russell Wilson’s worst performance was a two-touchdown, two-interception loss to the upstart Bills, where Wilson’s offense still managed to score 34 points and produce 419 total yards.
The phrase “Let Russ Cook” has been thrown around multiple times this season and for good reason: Wilson has made it his mission to feast on opposing defenses, effortlessly torching would-be shutdown cornerbacks on a weekly basis. Consider this 54-yard bomb to Megatron impressionist DK Metcalf, who burned 3x Pro-Bowler Stephon Gilmore thanks to Wilson’s flawless ball placement. Dinner is served, DK.
An NFL MVP also needs to be able to elevate his team to victory every once in a while. Enter Wilson’s week five performance vs. the Vikings, where he engineered a 94-yard game-winning drive by converting two spectacular fourth-down throws, despite Minnesota’s 96.9% win probability with 2:44 left in the fourth quarter. (You can watch Russ’s game-winning touchdown pass here.)
The list goes on. He is second in the NFL with a sparkling 117.1 passer rating. At 31, he is on pace for 568 rushing yards this season. And although he has been pressured on 35.9% of his dropbacks, 13 of his scores have occurred while under duress. Also, per NFL Next Gen Stats, Wilson’s 38-yard bomb to receiver David Moore vs. the Patriots still is the NFL’s least likely completion of the year, with just a 6.3% success rate. Only Russ can convert these throws.
Make no mistake about it: the Seattle Seahawks can only go as far as Wilson takes them. Without him, they are 2-6, perhaps 3-5, and last place in the ultra-competitive NFC West. The defense has been atrocious thus far, allowing 455.8 yards per game, but the Seahawks are 6-2. Let Russ Cook.
Ellie Kinney, asst. sports editor: Josh Allen
It’s hard to argue with the choice of Russell Wilson given the kind of season he’s been having, and he clearly deserves the honor after not having received a single MVP vote in his exceptional career. However, I believe Josh Allen is putting up a competitive MVP campaign this season that could give Wilson a run for his money.
The Buffalo Bills haven’t won an AFC East division title since 1995, given that the New England Patriots have won the division almost every season for the last quarter of a century. The door opened for the Bills when Tom Brady departed the Patriots after two dominant decades this past offseason, and Allen has not let that opportunity go to waste. The young quarterback has defied history this year, bringing his team to the top of their division for the first time in many Bills fans’ entire lives.
Allen has one of the highest passer ratings in the league at 107.2, having thrown for a third-best 2587 yards as well as nineteen touchdowns already this season. His success has led the team to a 7-2 record so far, surpassing all expectations for this Bills team that has seen so much disappointment for so many years.
While he has had some help from teammates like wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is on pace for one of the best seasons of his career, Allen has had an enormous amount of pressure on him. The Bills’ defense and running efficiency have both declined significantly since last season, so Allen has needed to throw the ball more often and put more points on the board to compensate for the team’s weaknesses. With the success the Bills have had so far, it’s clear that Allen is more than making up for the team’s shortcomings.
There is still a lot of time left in the season, but this could be a very close MVP race if Allen continues this stellar pace and leads the Bills to an AFC East title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.