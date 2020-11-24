Art & Illustration
Graphic: Katie Nishimura | Loyolan

The 2020-2021 college basketball season is set to get underway on November 15. In light of that, the Loyolan sports staff has teamed up to give predictions for what the WCC standings will look like by the end of the season. Each member of the staff ranked each WCC team. A first-place vote was worth 10 points, a second-place vote was worth nine points and so on.

Tags

Sports Editor

Alex Hutton is a senior journalism major from Oakland, California. He is a diehard fan of the Warriors, Giants, 49ers, Sharks, Cal Bears and LMU Lions. He lists getting his plays produced and meeting Paul McCartney as among his current life goals.

Nick is a Junior AIMS major from Orange, California. He enjoys Mexican food, soccer, and dogs.

Asst. Sports Editor

Ellie is a Communication Studies major and History minor from Boston, Massachusetts. She's a diehard Boston sports fan, loves street tacos more than people, and has two pet parakeets. IG/Twitter: @emkinney4

Chris Benis, sophomore intern, is a newcomer to the Loyolan team. He writes primarily about the emotional and psychological side of LMU sports, and enjoys publishing single-player features.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.