After competing in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, former LMU cross country and track star Jack Polerecky ('18) shared his thoughts on the experience, how his time at LMU prepared him for professional running and offered some words of encouragement for LMU athletes during this uncertain time. Sports Intern Dean Anagnostopoulos had the chance to catch up with Polerecky to talk about his journey and future goals.
Dean Anagnostopoulos (D.A.).: The U.S. Olympic team trials were at the end of February. Even though you weren’t able to move on, how did this event drive you to stay hopeful in your dream of qualifying for the Olympics?
Jack Polerecky (J.P.): As far as marathon runners go, I am pretty young. So while most of the men competing were in their late 20s/early 30s, I am only 23. One of the men who made the Olympics was 43, so there will be plenty of more opportunities for me to try and make the Olympics for marathon in the future. Now I will have a leg up on many of the runners who will be waiting to run a marathon later in their careers. While it is certainly a bummer the Olympics and USA track trials are being postponed, it is personally an advantage since I’ve been dealing with an injury, and will have better shot of qualifying next year when I’m healthy.
D.A.: As you must have been training extremely hard for another chance to qualify in June, how does an uncertain time like this motivate you to push forward?
J.P.: Well, since it's now official that both the track trials and Olympics are going to be moved to 2021, it allows me the time to take a step back, recover and work on my weaknesses. Doing more strength work right now and developing an aerobic base, so that when races do start back up again, I can jump back into harder workouts and be even stronger. Even making the track trials can be tough-only the top 25 in the country in each event can get in-so I am glad to have more time to get into the best shape of my life by then.
D.A.: What are some of the ways being an athlete at LMU shaped you for this unique experience?
J.P.: LMU helped me both grow as an athlete and develop a love of the sport. Because we are a smaller program, I developed a chip on my shoulder and a desire to prove that I can compete with the best of the best. LMU taught me to not be intimidated by anyone and gave me a self-belief that I can compete with anyone. I am extremely grateful to Coach Guerrero and the rest of the LMU XC/Track supporting staff for believing in me and giving me the tools to compete with the best.
D.A.: For all the athletes at LMU who had their seasons cut short due to the coronavirus, what words of encouragement do you have for them?
J.P.: First, to the seniors who were unable to do their last seasons, I offer my condolences. You all worked extremely hard, and I’m sorry this part of your journey was cut short. I hope many of you explore how you can continue your sport in some form after graduating. To everyone else, success doesn’t happen in one day or one season. It is the accumulation of all the work you put in over years. And what you do right now matters. Most importantly, focus on your physical and mental well-being, and if you can continue to train safely through this, it will pay huge dividends next year.
D.A.: What kind of things do you hope that cross country and track runners at LMU can learn from your journey?
J.P.: I would want them to believe in themselves and to believe in the process. Constantly ask yourself and others, “How can I be the best version of myself as possible? What can I do to improve?” and then find ways to implement that in a sustainable way. There will be times you fail, believe me, I had plenty of bad races- but use them as motivation, learn from them and then let them go. Also, sleep more.
D.A.: In 2021 around this time, where do you see yourself and what are some personal goals?
J.P.: Well I’d like to run another marathon in the fall of this year, to hopefully improve my time in a fast race. This time next year, I want to do a track season, improve my personal bests and get into the Olympic track trials as well.
