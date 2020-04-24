Star senior baseball catcher Cooper Uhl ('20) started in 16 games this season and led the team in hitting at .361. He had eight runs scored, five doubles and nine RBIs. With the 2020 baseball season canceled due to the coronavirus, sports intern Dean Anagnostopoulos had a chance to catch up with Uhl to talk about his senior year and future plans for baseball.
Dean Anagnostopoulos (D.A.).: With the baseball season cut short, how did this affect your senior year?
Cooper Uhl (C.U.).: It really changed everything. I mean it’s a bummer that it all ended the way it did, but I will cherish every moment from this season I had with all my teammates. Our team was special and was going to do something great, on par with what we did last year. Something that would have brought a lot of national attention to LMU.
D.A.: As a team, what were some things you wanted to accomplish?
C.U.: Starting from our first meeting in the fall, our goal as a team was to win the WCC Conference. After that, one of the final eight teams that would be heading to Omaha to play in the College World Series. Our coaches did a great job reminding us that we were training to be one of the best teams in the country and made sure we were putting in the work to prove that every day.
D.A.: For you personally, this season could have been your best, was there extra focus and preparation heading into it?
C.U.: Being it was going to be my last year, I personally put some more emphasis on going out every day, playing loose and not putting pressure on myself like I had done in the previous years.
D.A.: What does life look, in terms of your professional career, after the virus passes?
C.U.: Everything at the moment is up in the air. I am hoping to get a chance to play professional baseball, whether it be by getting drafted or signing as a free agent. But if that doesn’t work out, I am planning to come back to LMU for one more year and make a run for Omaha.
D.A.: Looking back, how did your time at LMU shape you as an athlete and person?
C.U.: My time at LMU has really showed me that work ethic isn’t something that is given, and that if you really want to earn something, you have to go out and work for it. Through this, I learned that there is always something more to do in order to excel at something -- whether that be with athletics or in life.
