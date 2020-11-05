The 2019 season was a tale of exceeded expectations for the underestimated LMU men's soccer team. They were not expected to compete at all. In fact, the WCC preseason coaches’ poll picked them to finish last in the conference, behind the likes of Gonzaga, San Francisco and Santa Clara. All eyes were on No. 11 Saint Mary’s, who were the clear-cut favorite to repeat as champions of the West Coast Conference. The Lions were expected to lie down and take a nap for the season: a weak program on a down year.
Instead, the underestimated squad took issue with their predetermined fate and defied several West Coast Conference rivals, whose coaches’ poll has since aged incredibly poorly. Fifth-year center back Nick Dauchot, who earned All-Academic WCC first team honors last year, reflected on their last-place projection and admitted, “That was, for us, the most unfair poll of all time. It was a big motivation for us to come out and destroy those teams.”
“[That poll] is picked by the coaches,” added Dauchot, who has also been a team captain for two years, “and the other coaches picked us to be last.”
Redshirt senior left back Christian Wood, a key transfer from Fullerton College, echoed his teammates’ sentiments: “Before every game, in the locker room, we would tell ourselves: The coach we’re going up against and his team … they voted us last. They think we’re trash. Let’s prove to them that we’re not.”
A lot ended up going right for the Lions last year. Part of their success was due to the herculean efforts of redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Jackson, who now holds the school record for most consecutive minutes without a goal allowed in LMU history. That impressive stretch was characterized by several impossible saves from Jackson, but it was also a team effort, as Dauchot’s defense helped pitch that six-game shutout, capped off by a 2-0 win vs. No. 23 CSUN.
By the time their conference opponents came to play, the Lions were already boasting a respectable 5-3-3 record. They had also been ranked in Top Drawer’s NCAA Top 25 for five straight games, peaking at No. 21 during that span. But what transpired next can certainly be described as last year’s ultimate turning point.
Their first three conference games, long-awaited matchups with Gonzaga, Portland, and Pacific, all ended in 0-0, 1-1 and 1-1 ties, respectively. However, the Lions overcame their foes in overtime, winning all three games in extra minutes. Conference record: an unbeaten 3-0.
It’s inspiring that a team so offended by its projected shortcomings was able to measure their ultimate success with it. “We had those rankings printed out for each one of us and put on our lockers,” said Wood. “And every time we came back after a win, we’d Sharpie-ex that team out that [used to be] in front of us.”
“[Using the sharpie] was very disrespectful,” he acknowledged. “[But] when you open your locker, you have to look at it every single day. We always came back to that. We really took it personally.”
The 2019 Lions would go on to start 5-0 in conference play, with a winner-take-all contest vs. undecided No. 1 preseason projection Saint Mary’s looming in the distance. It was a perennial champion vs. challenger type of match, with David and Goliath-esque hopes for the underdog Lions. One last team to cross off the list, perhaps?
Unfortunately, LMU was bested in a classic defensive battle on Nov. 9, away from the bright lights and comforting cheers of their home crowd at Sullivan Field. And while they fell majestically, the 2019 men’s soccer team finished 6-1 in the conference, good for second place out of eight. Almost perfect.
Now that preseason poll, the team’s rallying point for all of last season, has long since been recycled, with one team untouched by Sharpie and pen alike: Saint Mary’s.
That was over a year ago. What can LMU’s brightest stars promise for their abridged spring season?
Wood was more than happy to have the final word. “The motivating factor this year is that we were so close to winning [the WCC] last year,” he lamented. “And for the whole back line, we’re all seniors. We’re not leaving here with anything but a WCC ring.”
Game on, Lions.
