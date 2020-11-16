Sports + Social Justice from Previous Weeks
U.S. Men’s Soccer Show True Colors
The U.S. Men’s Soccer team supported the social justice movement before their match against Wales on Thursday.
Players were seen wearing warm up jackets with messages like "Be the Change " and "Unite in Truth".
When referring to the teams decision to do this, Head Coach Gregg Berhalter said: “I am also proud of the fact the players came together and thought about how to activate for social justice with 'Be The Change,’. “When you saw the line up at the anthems and the jackets, we want change and I was really proud of the guys.”
The goal of wearing the messages is to show that everyone has the ability to make a difference.
Click here to read more.
Hamilton Continues His Fight
Formula One Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton wants to keep fighting for social justice.
Fresh off of being named World Champion for the seventh time after his big win Sunday, Hamilton spoke of the importance to use his platform and make a difference.
When referring to the issues that have been going on this year Hamilton said: “This year, I’ve been driven not just by my desire to win on the track, but by a desire to help push our sport, and the world to become more diverse and inclusive. “I promise you I am not going to stop fighting for change. We have a long way to go, but I will continue to push for equality within our sport and within the greater world we live in.”
Incidents like the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor murders inspired many prominent athletes like Hamilton to speak out against social injustice and systemic racism.
Click here to read more.
Dodgers Foundation Receives Impact Award
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation announced Monday they were named a recipient of the Beyond Sport’s 2020 Sport for Reduced Racial Inequalities Collective Impact Award.
This award was introduced to focus on racial equity and honor the teams that have showcased a great effort to address those issues in support of the Black community.
When referring to the goals and mission of Beyond Sport, founder and president Nick Keller said: “As the world and the global sporting community face unprecedented challenges, Beyond Sport is committed to using the power of sport to create solutions to global challenges and spur positive social change. The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is being recognized for their multi-pronged approach within numerous programs aimed at uplifting the Black community.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is one of four organizations in the nation to have been selected to establish sports based solutions in hopes of addressing issues of systemic racism.
Click here to read more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.