It was not long ago when people were following their daily routine of going to work, going to school and keeping up with the fast-paced sports world. However, nobody could have predicted the new coronavirus that has put virtually everything on hold for the time being would impact society to this degree. On Wednesday March 11, news rocked the globe that the NBA season would be postponed after players on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. The postponement and cancellation of sporting events is definitely a disappointment for athletes, but for the fans, it's absolutely heartbreaking.
In the next few days, things continued to unravel as the prestigious Masters Tournament was postponed as well as the highly anticipated men’s and women’s March Madness tournament. Teams that were geared up to make deep runs and shake up the bracket will no longer have that chance. Instead, coaches and players will be forced to sit at home thinking of all the greatness their teams could have accomplished during the season.
The March Madness tournaments are once a year and even people who are not religious followers of sports can attest to the fun of making brackets to see which team they think will go the furthest. Although championship contenders on the men’s side such as Dayton and Gonzaga were poised to win it all, both programs realize the magnitude of this situation and that safety will always take first priority.
At first, the NCAA and other leagues were set on taking the fans out of the arenas and stands to solve the issue of the coronavirus spreading and affecting mass numbers of people, but when NBA player Rudy Gobert tested positive along with his teammate Donovan Mitchell this caused the cancellation of all big sporting events and removed all players from competing among themselves in games and practice scenarios.
At LMU, the sudden ending to exciting seasons will create an unfillable void for many student athletes.
Recently the women’s rowing crew was geared up and ready to capture their first WCC Championship with a strong group of veteran seniors and a newly acquired coach seeking to return the program to glory. Now those seniors' hopes have been completely dwindled and their dreams of accomplishing their goals have been crushed.
For women’s softball, the news has to hurt especially bad with their impressive season abruptly coming to a halt. On Feb. 27, the team upset No. 4 LSU at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California., clinching their highest ranked win as a program, beating the tigers 1-0. Since beating No. 10 Fresno State in 2002, this marked only the second time the Lions were successful in taking down a top ten team. A day later, the team was tasked with playing the No. 13 University of Michigan, where they pulled out another upset and won 2-1.
This team was destined for a great run and to see their season cut short is unfortunate. College athletes everywhere work and train hard all year-round for the upcoming season and sometimes just when things are looking up, the unimaginable happens and changes things drastically.
As an athlete or fan, it is times like these that we can appreciate some of the great moments in sports that have truly shaped our passion for one of the biggest industries in the world.
This is the opinion of Dean Anagnostopoulos, a junior journalism major from Redlands, California.
