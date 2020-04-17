Web
Although LMU's spring sports teams saw their seasons get cut short, the Lions still had several exciting moments and highlights. Here are the best moments of 2020 from a variety of sports.

Softball (13-10)

  • Team received votes in ESPN’s collegiate softball Top 25 poll for the first time in program history

  • Upset two ranked teams on back-to-back days at the Judi Garman Classic, including No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Michigan

  • Junior catcher Molly Grumbo was ranked top 10 in the nation in batting average, tied for fifth in the nation in doubles and tied for 11th in hits

Beach Volleyball (6-3)

  • Finished the season ranked No. 8 in the country, the highest national ranking in the team’s history

  • Had four wins against ranked teams, including No. 6 Pepperdine, No. 10 Stetson, No. 14 Long Beach State and No. 15 South Carolina

Women’s Water Polo (12-6)

  • Tied for No. 12 in the nation with Long Beach State

  • Finished the season with five consecutive wins

  • Four LMU players recorded at least 30 points on the season

Women’s Tennis (5-2)

  • The team won four out of their last five matches of the season

  • Had two 4-0 sweeps on the season against Gonzaga and Long Beach State

