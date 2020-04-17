Although LMU's spring sports teams saw their seasons get cut short, the Lions still had several exciting moments and highlights. Here are the best moments of 2020 from a variety of sports.
Team received votes in ESPN’s collegiate softball Top 25 poll for the first time in program history
Upset two ranked teams on back-to-back days at the Judi Garman Classic, including No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Michigan
Junior catcher Molly Grumbo was ranked top 10 in the nation in batting average, tied for fifth in the nation in doubles and tied for 11th in hits
Finished the season ranked No. 8 in the country, the highest national ranking in the team’s history
Had four wins against ranked teams, including No. 6 Pepperdine, No. 10 Stetson, No. 14 Long Beach State and No. 15 South Carolina
Tied for No. 12 in the nation with Long Beach State
Finished the season with five consecutive wins
Four LMU players recorded at least 30 points on the season
The team won four out of their last five matches of the season
Had two 4-0 sweeps on the season against Gonzaga and Long Beach State
