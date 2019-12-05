Walking into Sullivan Field two Thursdays ago, the feel in the air was different than usual LMU sporting affair. As students, we are not afforded as many opportunities as other schools to attend sporting events that feel like “big games."
The campus goes all out for our annual match up against Gonzaga in Gersten Pavilion. Rivalry games against Pepperdine in basketball sometimes have some flair to them as well. But upon entering Sullivan Field the night of our men’s soccer playoff game against Seattle University, it felt like a game in which our student body was genuinely invested.
It is not very often that our campus hosts any form of an NCAA playoff game, so the buildup to the match was met with much anticipation. The homepage to the LMU Athletics website was replaced with a countdown timer to kickoff. Students were talking about it in class. The match felt like it was going to be a much greater ordeal than almost any other game I’ve experienced in my time here.
Thursday night eventually arrived and the atmosphere lived up to its expectations. Sullivan was packed with spectators, a sight which does not happen so often. Even on an unusually cold night, our student body came out in force to support our men’s soccer team in their once very unlikely NCAA tournament appearance.
Soccer matches with the magnitude of this one always bring strong emotion along with them. From kickoff, the fans in the stands were hanging on every bit of play.
Anytime LMU found themselves near Seattle’s goal, the stands tensed up in anticipation. The Lions had a penalty shout early on as one of our forwards appeared to be taken to the ground by a Seattle defender in the box. The crowd immediately erupted for a call from the ref. The first half saw both teams locked in a heated battle for supremacy. Although scoring chances were few and far between, the crowd ate up every piece of on-field action.
Seattle eventually broke the deadlock in the 41st minute of action. Looking dangerous on the counter-attack all half, the Redhawks were finally able to finish off one. Senior forward Connor Noblat burst through the Lions defense and slotted the ball past the approaching LMU keeper. Heading into halftime, Seattle had a 1-0 advantage.
However, this LMU team has not been one to back down this season. Shortly after the half, the Lions notched an equalizer through junior forward Duhaney Williams in the 53rd minute. The goal was immediately met with an excited reception from both fans and players alike. Several smoke bombs went off in the stands, releasing large plumes of red smoke coating the field. The scene was unlike any I have witnessed at an LMU sporting event.
However, the celebratory period for the Lions did not last long. In the 55th minute, Seattle was awarded a free kick in a dangerous area located right outside the LMU penalty area. The Redhawk free kick taker Jesse Ortiz curved his shot on target to near perfection. The Lions again found themselves facing a one goal deficit.
LMU spent the rest of the match desperately trying to find another goal. Anxiety accumulated in the stands as the players' on-field frustrations grew. It would be Seattle who would find the match's next goal, taking a 3-1 lead in the 79th minute. The Lions' tournament exit was all but confirmed.
On a night when emotions ran high, LMU fell to Seattle by a score of 3-1. Palpable disappointment filled the air on Sullivan Field. After the match, head coach Paul Krumpe commented on what it meant for his team to take part in such a high stakes postseason match.
“It’s a learning experience and they’ve had an opportunity to experience this. And [they] are feeling what it’s like to get knocked out and they’re going to learn from that and figure out ways to not get knocked out in the future.”
With the vast majority of their roster returning, a return to the NCAA tournament next season is certainly in the cards for the Lions. With this, hopefully they can give the LMU student body more nights like Nov. 21 on Sullivan Field.
This is the opinion of Nick Rossi, a junior AIMS major from Orange, California. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan or email comments to mthomas@theloyolan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.