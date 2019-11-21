The LMU men's soccer team hosted Seattle University in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday night. In a competitive match, the Lions fell short and saw their season end with a 3-1 loss. Here are the takeaways from their tournament loss.
3) Gave it their all - Despite the 3-1 defeat by Seattle University, at no point were the Lions out of the game. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Jacob Jackson made several impressive saves, and junior forward Duhaney Williams' goal in the 52nd minute gave LMU a crucial spark.
2) Missed opportunities - At multiple points throughout the game, LMU had wide open shots that they could not take advantage of. Players and fans alike were disappointed, but the Lions never let their frustration get the best of them.
1) Nonstop energy - Despite the loss, the crowd's energy was incredible. With the help of a talented drum line, smoke bombs and free Chick-fil-A, LMU fans packed the stands and cheered the Lions on until the very end.
