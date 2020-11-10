After a nearly eight month-long drought, Veronika Miroshnichenko of the women’s tennis team returned to the court this past Thursday for her first match since play was suspended last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Moscow native traveled to Orlando, Fla., where she competed at the ITA National Fall Championships—an event which featured 32 of the best women’s tennis players in the country.
There, she faced the No. 2 ranked Jessica Failla, a fifth-year graduate student at Pepperdine. The conference rival defeated Miroshnichenko in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.
Despite the loss, the senior was glad to be back on the court after a number of career obstacles the past two seasons. While all college athletes were faced with the reality of a shortened season last spring, the news was especially tough for Miroshnichenko, who had just returned to full strength after struggling with an injury the previous year, limiting her singles play.
This all comes after Miroshnichenko recorded a historic season during her freshman year at LMU. In 2018, Miroshnichenko became the first Division I All-American in LMU women’s tennis history, in addition to winning WCC Co-Freshman of the Year, grabbing an All-WCC First Team spot, and ultimately reaching the Round of 16 at the 2018 NCAA Division I Championships in both singles and doubles play.
And so while the 6'1" phenom did suffer from a defeat at the ITA Championships on Thursday, she noted how grateful she was simply to be back playing the game she loves.
“Of course I always want to win, but first of all I was focused on playing my best tennis and competing against those players,” said the senior. “I thought I really did a great job of that. Unfortunately I didn't do as well as I thought I was going to, but at the same time, I’m happy that I got a chance to even play there," she said.
After learning of her participation in the championships just a few weeks ago, Miroshnichenko traveled to the tournament with LMU’s head women’s tennis coach, Agustin Moreno, who joined the program as head coach in 2015. Miroshnichenko knew how high the level of tennis would be at the championships given its selective nature.
“This was such a big tournament and it was a very important event for the fall,” said Miroshnichenko. “I was actually super excited. It was such big news for me because you never get used to that feeling -- playing individually. Representing LMU is always a big thing for me.”
And while she was looking forward to playing again after such a long break, Failla proved to be a difficult opponent in the first round of the event.
“This was a very difficult round for me to play right off the bat,” said Miroshnichenko. “I knew that this was going to be a very tough match for me and I didn’t do as well as I thought I was going to [do] against her, but she played really great tennis. It didn’t go well, but I was happy with the way I competed.”
Despite the defeat, Miroshnichenko hopes to achieve big things as she looks towards other fall tournaments and the spring season, which has yet to be officially announced by the West Coast Conference.
“The main thing is just to stay healthy, to be grateful about those things that we have at this time and [be] very thankful that LMU is doing a great job,” said Miroshnichenko, who has been practicing on campus as well as utilizing the gym. “I think training-wise, we’ve been working just as hard as we did pre-pandemic.”
Training, however, has been a lot different. Miroshnichenko noted that the majority of the team is overseas right now at home. Because of this, Miroshnichenko is one of only three players on the team training on the Bluff.
But regardless of the unprecedented and limiting circumstances, Miroshnichenko is just happy to be playing tennis after so many roadblocks.
“I got to realize during the pandemic that we can never take things for granted,” Miroshnichenko said. “Every time we step on the court as a team, it’s so exciting and it’s such a big opportunity for us to even be on the tennis court together.”
After all, despite her unforeseen challenges over the years, Miroshnichenko knows that some things may happen beyond her power, making it even more important to focus on getting better and putting in the work.
“We aren’t in control of those things,” said Miroshnichenko. “But we are in control of how we practice everyday.”
