Sophomore tennis player Keenan Mayo recently began his first season of play on the Bluff. The University of Illinois transfer has already managed to make an impact for the Lions, earning two weekly WCC honors for his performance against San Diego State. Mayo was awarded singles player of the week for defeating SDSU’s No. 1 single Fabian Roensdarf two sets to none. He and his teammate Emin Torlic were then both given the accolade of for their respective victory over SDSU’s No. 2 pairing. Asst. Sports Editor Nick Rossi spoke to Mayo about his tennis career, recent performances, and transition to life at LMU.
Nicholas Rossi (N.R.).: When did you first develop a passion for tennis?
Keenan Mayo (K.M.).: I was very young, probably around 7 or 8. My mom played a lot of tennis when she was younger, so she kind of threw me into some camps when I was younger. I kind of fell in love with it right away. [I] was pretty good early on. By the age of about 11, I’d say, I had given up most of the other sports I was playing.
N.R.: What drew you to LMU from the University of Illinois?
K.M.: When I went to Illinois, I felt like it was a good change for me to kind of get out of my comfort zone a little bit and experience something new. But things didn’t really work out over there for a couple different reasons. I knew I wanted to come back to California, back to L.A. to come to school. This kind of was just closer to home, closer to family and obviously a super nice place to go to school.
N.R.: How has the transition been between the two schools and the two teams?
K.M.: Illinois was about 50,000 or 60,000 undergrads, so it was a much bigger school. A lot more people around and a lot more student-athletes as well. But no, it really hasn’t been too much of a change for me, other than the weather being a lot nicer and playing more outside tennis. Overall, it’s been a smooth transition — both of the teams I get along with really well. I have a lot of good buddies back in Illinois still and I have a lot of good buddies here now.
N.R.: How would you describe your dynamic on the court with Emin Torlic?
K.M.: That week was actually our first time playing together. He was playing super good in practice before that and I kind of wanted to see how we would be as a team together. And it worked out really well in the beginning, a lot of good energy. Recently, we mixed it up a little. I played with somebody else in the last match. But I think he’s a great player. He brings a good leftie game to the doubles court which a lot of guys aren’t used to. I think it’s a good combo and going forward we’ll definitely reconnect on the doubles court.
N.R.: How do you see that partnership or your own game developing in the future?
K.M.: I think together we’re both big guys, we both serve well. So I think if we practice a little bit more together, get a little more comfortable together as a unit, I think we can do some pretty big things together as a double team. For my own game, I just try to work hard on the court during practice and really take the coaches advice.
N.R.: Going forward for the rest of the season, what goals do you have for yourself and the rest of the team?
K.M.: I think it was kind of all of our goals from the beginning to get a WCC title. If I’m not mistaken, I don’t think we’ve ever won one at LMU. So that would be a really big deal for all of us, getting that title as a team, as a unit would be huge for us. Personally, just going out there performing well in each and every match I’m playing. And then at the end of the season my end goal is to get into the NCAA tournament in singles and doubles. Hopefully, do as well as I can in that tournament to hopefully get the wild card into the U.S. Open.
