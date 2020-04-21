It was more than 20 years in the making, and it paid off.
Sunday night marked the premiere of the first two episodes of "The Last Dance," an ESPN documentary chronicling Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls’ aim to win the franchise’s sixth NBA championship. Furthermore, the film dives into Jordan’s career, work ethic and relationship with the Bulls, as well as the history of the team and the context of the season.
The range of the documentary, which will consist of 10 episodes in total, is incredible. People interviewed in just the first episode include Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, David Stern and Barack Obama. Every figure and every soundbite is carefully chosen to work with the story. All of them have something meaningful to contribute to an unbelievable narrative.
Director Jason Hehir has used a jaw-dropping amount of footage of the team. The Bulls granted a film crew unprecedented access for the season and it shows. Now, with Jordan’s approval, the footage is finally being unveiled as one part of a much larger project. Viewers are being offered a behind-the-scenes look at a team making one final run at a title, but that’s not all. There are seldom-seen clips of Jordan in his college days, shots of NBA games from long ago and so much more. Even without the Bulls’ private content, we’re still seeing video we’ve rarely, if ever, seen before.
But perhaps most importantly, this documentary feels honest. It’s not here to put Jordan or the Bulls on a pedestal. Although it certainly shows their greatness, it isn’t afraid to talk about the dysfunction throughout the organization or point out the fact that Jordan, on occasion, wasn’t exactly the nicest guy in the world. It feels as though Hehir and his interview subjects have pulled no punches in discussing the problems that Jordan, the Bulls and the NBA faced before and during Jordan’s career. It feels like a real, fair analysis and presentation of one of the greatest teams and some of the greatest players in NBA history — their strengths, their weaknesses and their flaws, laid out for fans to see.
ESPN will be releasing two episodes every Sunday for each of the next four Sundays. I’m already beyond excited for the rest. At a time like this, we need things that will bring us together. Anticipating, watching and analyzing the remaining eight episodes is something we can all look forward to.
This is the opinion of Alex Hutton, a junior journalism major from Oakland, California. Tweet comments @AlexHutton35 or email comments to ahutton@theloyolan.com.
