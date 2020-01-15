Women’s basketball - Adams, Jones and Ellington give standout performances
With such a young group of players, women’s basketball (6-13) has struggled to find a rhythm early in the season. Over the break the team began conference play, facing off against BYU, USD, Pacific and St. Mary’s, but fell short each time.
The Lions did not let the losing streak deter them, however; this past week, LMU earned two key wins at home against conference rivals USF and Santa Clara.
On Thursday night, LMU beat a struggling USF team 76-69. While the Dons (7-10) held their own for much of the season, they have gone 0-5 in the conference and LMU took advantage of their opponent’s West Coast woes. Four players for the Lions scored in double digits, but the star of the game was freshman guard Aspyn Adams. Her 24-point game was impressive in itself, but she made LMU history with seven three-point field goals, draining 7 of 8 from behind the arc; this puts Adams in a tie for first place all-time in three-pointers made in a game.
LMU went on to face Santa Clara (8-8) at Gersten Pavilion on Saturday, hoping to keep their momentum from the win against San Francisco. The Broncos, coming off an overtime loss at Pepperdine a few days before, looked to avoid a sweep by their two Los Angeles conference rivals. Both teams battled the entire game, but the Lions ran away with the lead in the fourth quarter and defeated Santa Clara 75-59. Junior forward Jasmine Jones and freshman guard/forward Ciera Ellington were outstanding both offensively and defensively, each posting double-doubles.
LMU will spend the next two weeks on the road, looking to stay on track as they play at Pepperdine, Portland and Gonzaga. They return home to play St. Mary’s on Jan. 30.
Men’s basketball - Scott stays hot over winter break
Men’s basketball (7-10) remained inconsistent over the break, winning only two games since Dec. 13. Their struggles, while disappointing, were expected; star players sophomore guard/forward Dameane Douglas and junior guard Joe Quintana have been out for the whole season with injuries, and senior center Mattias Markusson was not with the team this semester.
Not having these players on the court has been a huge blow to the team’s production, but junior guard/forward Eli Scott has significantly stepped up this year as a player and a leader. Scott is averaging over 16 points per game, a huge improvement over last season’s eight points, and has higher rebound and assist averages this year as well.
Even in LMU’s losses, Scott was a bright spot for the Lions over winter break. Scoring in double digits in all but one game, including three 20+ point games, Scott exploded offensively against some very talented teams.
Scott’s most dominant game over the break was on Dec. 19 versus Portland State — where he scored 27 points, shooting 10-20 from the floor. Although the Lions lost the game 76-66, Scott remained unstoppable offensively.
This season may be the Eli Scott show, but other players need to step up through the rest of the season if the Lions want to finish with a winning record. Sophomore forward Ivan Alipiev and transfer junior forward Parker Dortch have also been key contributors thus far, but the rest of the team will have to find a way to make an impact down the stretch.
