A day in the life of a vegan

Being a vegan in L.A. isn’t too difficult. It seems on every street corner there is a plant-based option for almost everything. Tacos, soul food, burgers, pasta. If you can dream it, it can be plant-based. And while much of the country has begun to come around to the trend, it appears LMU still has some work to do.
For many students, avoiding animal-based products is just a fact of life. This week, the Bluff followed sophomore environmental science major Letty Sie, who has been living a plant-based life since high school. We wanted to see the ins and outs of her day, and how a college student can balance this lifestyle.
The morning begins with fruit from the Lair. “Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it tastes like styrofoam, but it is ALWAYS free of animal product and that’s what matters.”
Sie makes her way to class, callously knocking burgers and turkey sandwiches out of the hands of her carnivorous peers. Upon arriving, she breaks out a hardy snack of oats and nuts.
“There’s a vegan bar, but you can only eat rice and potatoes for so long, you know?”
On Tuesday nights, the “Sprouted” station at the lair becomes the Malone Market, at which point Sie turns to the salad bar.
She piles her plate high with lettuce and …hummus, I guess? “I’m not entirely sure it’s lettuce. It might straight up be a leaf … like from outside. But it’s bearable.”
Veganism is more than a fad. It is a sustainable way of life that promises environmental prosperity. It is pretty much the most sure-fire way an individual can help the planet.
“I actually started veganism cuz I needed something to write about on my college apps,” said Sie. “I’m a free-market capitalist, so the whole ‘environment’ angle wasn’t really a hook for me. #Weld2020!”
The Bluff is a humorous and satirical section published in the Loyolan. All quotes attributed to real figures are completely fabricated; persons otherwise mentioned are completely fictional.
