For years, there’s been a debate about the proper escalator etiquette: walk or stand? That is the question. But the jury is no longer out on the issue. According to a new study released by the Center for Lethargic Travelers (CLT), standing on the escalator makes you cooler. “We’ve looked at several subjects form universities, airports, malls, etc. and we have noticed a distinct trend. Those who board and stand are significantly better people than those who walk.” That’s right. Unless you wanna look like a stupid baby, you should just stand.
“Walking is for, and I don’t mean to editorialize, losers,” said Walker Stairs, the president of CLT. This claim could be rooted in a regional bias. “We understand that it is the social norm in some parts of the country to walk on escalators, but this is California, baby—the Sunshine State. Why are you in such a rush?”
The goal of the research isn't to cause conflict. “We know our country is divided. We’re not trying to create partisan issues, but rather inform and educate the public. We don’t want to get rid of ‘escalator walkers,' we just want to convert them to the correct side.”
CLT is hoping that bringing attention to this issue will create tangible change. “After fixing the escalator problem, our mission is to replace all sidewalks with those conveyor belt things they have in the airport. That way you won’t have to worry about tripping over other pedestrians while looking at your phone.”
Their next move is to take over Capitol Hill. “We’re starting small with lobbyists, but eventually, I’d love to see a pro-standing candidate in the White House. It's a public health issue really.” Stairs believes this is a massive step in improving our country’s image. “Together, we can build a cooler America.”
The Bluff is a humorous and satirical section published in the Loyolan. All quotes attributed to real figures are completely fabricated; persons otherwise mentioned are completely fictional.
