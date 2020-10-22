Adapting to Coronavirus: DMV to implement 'Mario Kart' option for behind-the-wheel-tests

Since America has given up on fighting COVID-19, opting to focus on adaptive measures instead, the DMV must make some changes. Unfortunately, Emily learning to drive so she can hotbox in the Target parking lot after school is no longer a valid reason to threaten the lives of driving test proctors. Because of this, the DMV has devised an equally rigorous test that ensures demonstration of driving ability, awareness, quick thinking, and sufficient understanding of the road: "Mario Kart."
Driving tests will be administered in groups of eight during a group race. Those taking the test will each receive a Switch console from one room and each go into a separate room to prevent COVID-19 transmission and cussing each other out for shelling each other. Each driver will have 15 minutes before the race to ensure all parts of the Switch are up to code and ten minutes after to individually demonstrate parking ability. The standard 15 or less mistakes is still allowed, but the top three racers will have mistakes deducted from their total based on placement. First place gets three points amended, second place gets two points, and third place gets one point. Last place will be marked off one point for “not adhering to the speed limit” and “being an absolute noob.”
High school sophomore Danielle Cook has expressed concerns with this recent change: “I just think it’s so unfair to literally just give away a license like that,” Cook complained while swinging the keys on her lanyard. “I worked so hard to be the first person in my class to drive, to be able to get Starbucks in the morning and only drink half so I could still wear it like a badge of honor the whole school day, and now just anyone can have it. Wrecking your car three times within two months of having your license at the age of 16 is not a right. It is an earned privilege that not everyone deserves.”
Other concerns have come about the differences between struggles of the road and “Struggles of the Toad," the term that has come to define the game’s difficulties in reference to a character in the Marioverse. Nintendo has worked hard to modify the various courses to fit real life.
Parking ability will be measured through a redesigned coconut mall, now including a parking lot that drivers must maneuver and utilize while carefully avoiding piantas going about their day. Delfino Square has also been redesigned to include signals, four way intersections, roundabouts and bikers that refuse to let you pass so that drivers feel like their driving skills, and patience, are being tested adequately.
While there has been some debate over the place of shells and banana peels in the exam, California Director of the Department of Motor Vehicles Lin Moosine, defends counting these obstacles as points off in the test. “I mean, banana peels are just like people, and you definitely need to avoid hitting those, right?” answered Moosine half-heartedly. “Shells? Uh ... that’s like moving people, same thing, try not to hit them. No, I don’t think blue shells are unfair. I mean, if you’re in first, well, sometimes you need to be taken down a notch. I don’t know. What? You want to do my job? This is all we got right now -- at least we didn’t just give up like Georgia. You all don’t understand the struggle of managing the combination of 'hell on earth' and 'absolute boredom.'”
As the DMV implements these measures, further assessment over the validity and permanence of this test will follow. Still, at the end of the day, at least we’ve got a little more than nothing.
