Aftermath of Biden's first speech as U.S. president-elect: first ever car a cappella group created

Picture it: the election has concluded ... well, kind of … maybe — I mean, what really counts as finishing, right? Right? Anyways, Biden has just ended his first national speech as the projected 46th president of the United States. Music begins to play, and you are in your car honking along in joy, until you find something even more beautiful than barely holding to our sad excuse of a democracy: song.
This is what happened to Marcus Tenour, a 43-year-old man who just recently became the leader of the first car-based a cappella group in America.
“It was magic, you know,” said Tenour. “One minute you're honking in celebration, then to the music and suddenly, you hear it. Perfect harmony. I looked around to find Carol in her Prius and Steven and Mark in their Jeep Wranglers, and they were looking right back at me. I have never been a religious person, but … this made me believe there has to be a God.”
Following this interview, we received word from a source claiming to be Tenour’s daughter. In her statement she claimed that her father “is going through a mid-life crisis or something,” which was meant to explain why he’s “doing all this weird stuff and spending all day with the car instead of his family.” She ended the call by apologizing for “whatever all this is.”
This new band, currently calling themselves the “Honkytonkers” (it should be noted that they came into the interview with the name “Horndogs,” though changed it soon someone explained the other meaning of this phrase that does not pertain to horn instruments) have since gathered frequently to begin producing music. While they plan to hold socially distanced concerts in venues such as shopping center parking lots and underground parking spots, their main goal at the moment is a Christmas album.
“This has been a dream of mine since, God, I don’t know, three days ago?” said Tenour. “I don’t want to give too much away, but let me just say this: Holiday Queen Mariah, get ready to be dethroned.”
