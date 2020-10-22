I'm a modern woman. I'm always on the go. I barely have enough time in the work week to do the extra emotional labor expected from us ladies, much less research how not to be murdered by boys! And with 75 cents to a white man's dollar, I don't have the disposable income to afford a car or even backup mace!
I spent the last month bingeing true-crime documentaries and made a comprehensive list of all the common mistakes victims make when trying to avoid death.
10. Don't live in the suburbs: Specifically, don't live in suburbs in the Midwest. There's not a ton of evidence to support this claim, but something about it just doesn't feel right, ya know? If there is a cul-de-sac, just run. Nothing good can come from that.
9. Avoid men you don't know: You've heard the old phrase "stranger danger." In the words of Cat Stevens, "Remember there's a lot of bad and beware." According to everything I watched, literally all murders are committed by men. For real, like at a certain point, I found myself thinking, maybe I'll become a serial killer, JUST to flip the narrative. Like, come on, ladies.
8. Avoid men you DO know: They say stranger danger, but there's actually danger everywhere. Don't be afraid of a sociopath sneaking into your house at night. Be afraid of the man you married and willingly share a bed with! That's where they get ya.
7. Don't be a woman: The vast majority of victims are women. If you are a woman, perhaps consider enforcing tips no. 8 and 9 to avoid capture.
6. Don't leave your house: A common theme among serial killers is finding victims outside their homes, in a plethora of other locations. Some of these include parks, grocery stores, home depots, graveyards, Ikea, the waiting area at an Outback Steakhouse and year-round Halloween store parking lots.
5. Don't stay inside your house: In the case of the Golden State killer, women were brutally attacked within their own homes. So there is no guarantee that staying inside will actually protect you at all. In fact, being at home can give you a false sense of security, so it might be better to be somewhere that isn't your house, but also not not your house.
4. Don't have any worldly possessions: Although most serial killers aren't in it for the money, many of them also dabble in robbery. So maybe don't have luxurious items around like cash, jewels, bubble gum, garbage, or tampons.
3. Travel in a large pack of non-men, and begin plans to start an uprising against the males : Although I didn't necessarily see this actualized, I have to imagine it would work. Someone try it and let me know.
2. Lock yourself in a bunker forever because we are too deep in this mess to expect anyone to protect women. So it's everyone for themselves, baby.
1. Advocate for the dismantlement of the white patriarchy to end the toxic masculine structures that lead men to believe violence is a legitimate and necessary form of self-expression. Elect women to positions of power and create structures to uplift the voices of historically marginalized communities so that we can foster a culture of empathy and non-violence that places communal good above colonization. But y'all threw a hissy fit about "Ghostbusters II," so I don't know anymore.
