Alt-Right becomes Pro-Green New Deal after realizing climate change affects Confederate statues

The Green New Deal, a proposed package of United States legislation that aims to address climate change and economic inequality, has largely been opposed by conservative Americans due to the amount of money intended to be thrown at the problem as well as an opposition to the idea that climate change’s growth is manmade. However, a recent discovery within the field of conservative scientists has led many Alt-Righters to turn quite Bernie Bro on one particular issue.
In a recent study conducted through conservative-praised research group ‘Not Actual Scientists Against Common Knowledge and Liberals,' it turns out that climate change will in fact affect Confederate Statues. News about this was shocking to many within the conservative field and led them to sing a different tune when it came to the importance of passing the Green New Deal.
“Look, when scientists said climate change would affect the Arctic, I didn't really care. Polar bears and penguins can rot in hell,” said Mitch MacIntosh, a lifelong conservative and man who thinks killing bear cubs is cool. “But when I found out climate change would even touch a statue of Robert E. Lee, I knew something had to be done to stop it.”
Despite climate change’s significant threats to nature, the human population and the future health of the entire world, it was the cold, metallic monuments of seceding slave-owners that touched the hearts and minds of some of America’s most avid climate deniers.
“Man, I always thought that climate change was a hoax invented by the Democrats to take away my assault rifles,” said Gus Jackson, a conspiracy theorist who still questions the authenticity of school shootings and sends Roy Moore fan mail on a weekly basis. “I’m willing to shake hands with the liberals and support the Green New Deal if it means I’m able to insure the security and prosperity of those statues I love so gosh-darn much.”
The Bluff reporting team attended a ‘save the statues’ rally this week in the town Verryhick, Alabama where hundreds of conservative protesters began shouting pro-Green New Deal rhetoric and holding signs that push for the advancement of environmental policies within American legislation. Our team thoroughly enjoyed a sign that said “Lock Climate Change Up” just moments before our disappointment emerged at seeing the same protester wearing a “Lock Her Up” t-shirt at the same time.
It seems that now both sides of the political spectrum are well aware of the severity of climate change and are urging those in power to do something about it. All of the Bluff team would like to say is “Lock Climate Change Up.”
