It’s that time of the year again: Thanksgiving. Millions of college students are headed home from their respective schools to partake in the traditional bickering, screaming and carbo-loading political warzone that is Thanksgiving family dinner.
This year, with the looming presence of COVID-19, one illness is getting severely overlooked, especially within the student population leaving Los Angeles: 'Clout-Chasing Withdrawal.'
Clout-Chasing Withdrawal, as defined by Scientific America’s “Sexiest Man Alive” Dr. Anthony Fauci and his team at the National Institutes of Health, is when a college student is forced to leave the Los Angeles bubble and becomes unable to feed off the popularity of the city and its many celebrities.
It’s a difficult sight to see: hundreds of thousands of students ripped away from a city they were just beginning to make the entirety of their personality. The grief shared by students now unable to eat at an overpriced restaurant just to see an actually talented person sit nearby or go on a three-hour hike just to take a shitty panoramic photo of the Hollywood Hills is immeasurable.
“Bro. L.A. is, like, my city, man. You just wouldn’t get it, bro,” says Thaddius Underjaw, a self-proclaimed entrepreneur who has shattered all his teeth multiple times during attempts to make his jaw appear more defined in photographs. “I’ve lived in this city for three whole months bro, and like, I just know leaving is going to ruin my business and my image, man. Like, if I’m not consistently posting photos of myself cruising down Sunset Boulevard in a rented car, how will people know who I am?” When a Bluff Reporter suggested he gain a personality, Mr. Underjaw swore he would write a “killer diss-track” about said reporter, ending the interview early to record a verse, many of the opening rhymes notably homophobic in nature.
Another student who recently tested positive for Clout-Chasing Withdrawal is Pearl Jules, an Instagram model and aspiring actress our interview team was unable to recognize at first due to the fact that Photoshop only exists online. “Honestly, I think it’s unfair to me to have to go home and spend time with my family over break,” says Ms. Jules, “I mean, there are literally NO Saddle Ranches back home. Where else can I buy a thirty dollar salad and take mask-less photos, endangering everyone around me for 150 Instagram likes? This is literally so unfair, I hate my life.” Ms. Jules goes on to talk about how if she leaves Los Angeles, she will “literally die,” hyperbole being a common symptom of those who test positive for Clout-Chasing Withdrawal.
Dr. Fauci and his team at the National Institutes of Health warn that aspiring filmmakers are the most susceptible to Clout-Chasing Withdrawal, many of whom are unable to post photos of themselves on film sets, even if they’re just there to get the talented people coffee. Fauci warns that being within six feet of an aspiring filmmaker with Clout-Chasing Withdrawal can lead to headaches, nausea and vomiting, all brought on by their endless stories about the times they were involved with student films that are “gonna be big someday, you’ll see.”
As more students leave the city limits to celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones, the Bluff Team will be hard at work with updates on the situation, reporting anyone who makes posts with captions like “missing this place already.” All we’d like to say here at the Bluff is stay safe during Thanksgiving break, take time to be thankful for the friends and family that actually matter, and no one online actually cares you go to school in Los Angeles.
