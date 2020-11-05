This week has been a lot. I haven’t really done much. I sorted emails. I went for a jog. I stared at a wall. There was a poster on the wall, but I didn’t even look at it. I think I switched my electric piano on and just kinda pressed the keys for a while, but it wasn’t even plugged in. Stressful week.
However, I did read a book, and I would enjoy telling you about my experience reading it because, if I don’t, I will actually have to talk about the election and I’m not sure I can really do that without being tempted to look at Twitter and inevitably throw my phone at the aforementioned wall.
Eric Carle’s short story “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” follows the journey of a young caterpillar and his desire to fulfill a seemingly unending hunger, gobbling parcel after parcel of food in his path. With escalating stakes and a growing ensemble of obstacles for the caterpillar to overcome, this book won me over with its natural, realistically evolving narrative and the fact it took my mind off the elections for more than five minutes.
In addition to a gripping plot, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” quenched my visual taste buds, the story accompanied by bright, colorful illustration that further distracted me from the inevitability of a second American Civil War. The colors utilized were not only vibrant but equally diverse, applying color and depth to a wide range of foods and snacks. I will say, however, that the caterpillar’s journey took me to an anxiety-driven place on the Wednesday and Thursday pages seeing so much use of red and blue — strawberries and plums, respectively. It reminded me of the electoral map and I had to set the book down for a while and continue reading about our protagonist’s culinary quest later on that day after a good hour and a half staring at the wall once again.
I thoroughly enjoyed the caterpillar’s exquisite feast on the Saturday portion of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar," primarily because his consumption of a buffet of junk food reminded me that I myself had left a pizza in the fridge and could begin stress-eating upon the discovery that Florida let me down yet again.
Eric Carle’s conclusion to his brilliant tale is one of satisfaction and metamorphosis, much like my transformation from an American citizen to that of a New Zealander if things go south real quick in the aftermath of this election.
All in all, Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” was a thoroughly enjoyable read that brought me back to a simpler time where we were still a country that actually cared about climate change and had a democracy that wasn’t hanging on by a mere thread.
All we know is that, if this election takes any longer, this Bluff reporter is going to lose his mind. I’m not really sure what’s funny anymore, maybe I’ll just review “The Mandalorian” or something if this election bleeds into next week, which I’m sure is a high possibility.
Nevada, hurry up for the sake of my insanity. Please, I'm begging you.
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” - 10/10
