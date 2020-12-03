Brightspace announces new story feature

Have you ever been two hours into a history paper and felt the sudden urge to share your progress with your classmates? Brightspace is ready to help you overshare with the release of their newest story feature. Following in the steps of Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter, Brightspace has added a new social element to their site to help students and professors connect outside of the discussion board.
This new feature will allow users to post images and text as part of a 24 hour temporary post visible to anyone they share a course with. All story content is monitored by turnitin.com, and there is no direct message function. Brightspace’s latest press release states: “If there’s beef between students they can fight it out in a discussion thread.”
Need ideas for what to post? Brightspace stories are perfect for documenting photos of your blueberry oatmeal or your small white dog with that red crust around its eyes. You can also use stories to post videos, so you can show your class just how loud the fan of your $1,200 MacBook gets when you open more than three tabs at once.
Brightspace stories also features a beta version of their new content filters, allowing users to mute specific content from their story feeds. Currently, this feature can filter out screenshots from one’s Spotify Wrapped, sparing you from seeing that your professor is in the top 0.5% of Ed Sheeran listeners.
Brightspace hopes to create more student engagement using this feature, and will continue refining the details as they receive feedback from users. Happy storying!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.