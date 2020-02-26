BroomChallenge takes over campus

Brooms are pretty neat inventions. They can clean. They can sweep. One can even fly on a broom - weather permitting. But have you ever seen a broom stand up by itself?
On February 10th, Twitter user @MitchJ4Real posted a broom standing up by itself with the caption: “Okay so NASA said this is the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull ... Oh my god I tried it and it WORKS!"
The viral video gained over 300,000+ likes and launched the biggest movement in humankind since the invention of the wheel: the #BroomChallenge. Around the world, hundreds of thousands of social media users began sharing videos of their brooms standing independently in various locations during this 24 hour “gravitational phenomenon.”
Freshman Jacob Swiffer from Whelan Hall described his surprise when he stood his very on broom: “I placed my broom vertical to the ground and it was just stuck like that! I couldn’t believe it! I FaceTimed my mom right away to show her, and she was so overcome with emotion that she started crying!”
Jacob explained that his mother believed the broom was a metaphor for Jacob himself, standing up against all odds and overcoming the forces that held him back. Jacob’s roommate declined to comment.
Eyewitness accounts stated many students and faculty on campus were participating in the #BroomChallenge as well. One student attests that three separate brooms were seen ominously standing upright on the steps of the University Hall escalators (out of order as usual). Another student recounts her experience running into a broom in the C-Store: “It was terrifying. I hadn’t left my dorm room in two days and came down to see a broom aggressively standing and blocking my path to the Cup Noodles. I haven’t been able to look at a broom since.”
After the chaos that ensued during the #BroomChallenge, NASA released an official statement regarding the claims made about gravity and how it affects the groundbreaking discovery about broom posture. On February 11th, NASA posted a video to Twitter showing their scientists balancing a broom on the floor, captioned: “Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenge, showing physics are real all year round."
But what does NASA know? As the hype surrounding the #BroomChallenge comes to an end, be on the lookout for the next big thing in gravitational anomalies. It could be standing right in front of you.
