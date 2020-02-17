First Amendment Week is the time each school year where the Loyolan and ASLMU focus on our Constitutional right to the freedom of speech. In addition, this week helps create a conversation both on an off campus. Another group, a self-proclaimed minority, is hoping to create a week of their own, one focused on an amendment they hold very dear.
The Young American Conservatives (YAC) are back, this time with what they like to call Second Amendment Week. The week following First Amendment Week will promote awareness of our Constitutional right to bear arms, regardless of the opinions of liberal snowflakes. A number of the board members of the YAC are claiming it to be a “conservative dream week.”
Tired of seeing people at Palm Walk ask for donations to charities and foundations? Well, tire no longer. During Second Amendment Week, the only group allowed to haggle you on Palm Walk is the NRA. Instead of getting a puny donut or a piece of lukewarm pizza, you get your very own handgun when you donate to any of the one vendors that week. In addition to the gun, you get a fun little keychain of Iggy the Lion.
Monica Lewinsky not good enough for you? Not to worry. For Second Amendment Week, YAC called in a few favors from the priests on campus and got the ghost of John Wayne, a red-blooded American hero to give a speech partway through the week. For clarification, it’s less of a speech and more a series of ghoulish screams and a high possibility of possession. YAC members released a statement that included “Any American should be grateful that John Wayne would try to possess them, making your soul great again.”
Second Amendment Week is expected to have quite a turnout, stated the YAC. The organization hopes that people of all races, genders, and sexualities can get behind a universal appreciation of our Second Amendment. For future school years, groups are expected to emerge with other Amendment Weeks, including the much anticipated Eighth Amendment Week.
