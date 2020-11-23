Four potential replacements for Alex Trebek

The tragic news of Alex Trebek’s passing swept the world Sunday Nov. 8, leaving millions of Jeopardy fans wondering: who could possibly fill shoes that big? While Trebek may have been an irreplaceable and iconic part of rainy evenings, school sick days and your grandparents' limited cable channel selection, we here at the Bluff have kept our ears to the ground to sniff out rumors like a gossip bloodhound; we've scrounged up four potential replacements for such a titan of television.
1. The Reanimated Corpse of Mr. Rogers
Who else could bring the wholesome, pure-hearted kindness Trebek radiated in every moment of his life other than fellow wholesome TV personality Fred Rogers? While I’m certain Mr. Rogers would be the best possible person to tell contestants they've lost thousands of dollars for the simple crime of being stupid, this hire would raise quite a few questions – specifically, “how could this possibly work? The technology doesn’t exist,” “what are you going to do, Weekend-At-Bernie’s him? He’s been dead for seventeen years,” and “even if the technology did exist, why wouldn’t we just use it on Alex Trebek?”
2. Whoso Pulleth Out the Sword of the Stone and Anvil
Part of Trebek’s magic was his natural charismatic leadership that steered the show when it needed to be steered, and part of it was actual magic. All we’d have to do is place an ancient sword imbued with the divine ability to lead and the military prowess of the ancient king Uther Pendragon deep in an anvil, then whoever pulls it out gets to host Jeopardy. With the help of the fabled court sorcerer-warlock Merlin and the god-given birthright to rule all of Anglia, I’m sure Whoso Pulleth Out This Sword Of This Stone And Anvil could do a great job as Trebek’s replacement.
3. Nobody
Maybe we should treat Jeopardy like Caitlyn Jenner treats her non-famous children, and just leave it alone. Do we really need a host? What if people just said their own category, read the cards themselves, and just kind of let the show run itself? It honestly doesn’t seem that hard. After all, Alex Trebek had many wonderful and dear qualities, but he wasn’t famous for being the only one who could navigate a super complex show. Sure, the whole “the question is the answer” thing would be confusing at first, but I'm sure we’d get the hang of it.
4. Gary Oldman
I mean, did you SEE “Darkest Hour”? The guy really can play any role.
