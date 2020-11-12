Dog lovers everywhere rejoiced when they learned that President-elect Joe Biden would be bringing his German shepherds, Champ and Major, with him to the Oval Office — particularly momentous occasion considering that Major will be the first-ever rescue dog in the White House.
In light of these two handsome pups’ soon-to-be marked spots on the South Lawn, the Bluff has decided to seek out some other presidential doggos that have taken their spots in the history books. Here is our list of a few presidents’ pooches, and whether or not they would be able to work out a situation similar to the movie "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey," based on the qualities of their owner.
4.The President: George Washington (1789-1797)
The dog(s): Sweetlips, Scentwell and Vulcan (American Foxhounds)
The "Homeward Bound" scenario: George and Martha must travel up from their Virginia plantation, Mount Vernon, to attend to business in Washington, D.C. They would like to bring the dogs, but the trip is short and they can be a handful in the carriage on the ride up. They leave the dogs at their home with enough raw elk meat to last them 48 hours. Missing their owners, the three pooches set out to find them.
Do they succeed? Of course! Their owner is easily the most resourceful president. He managed to defeat the strongest empire in the world at the time with a motley crew of tobacco spittin’ farmers by hiding out in the wilderness, braving the natural elements and literally just lasting longer. All the wealth in England’s empire was not enough to outlast George’s cool-headed patience. These hounds would get to D.C. before George and Martha, and George would be expecting them on arrival. These dogs might even drag a bear carcass with them along the way, wagging their tails, as a present for Mom and Dad.
3. The president: John F. Kennedy (1961-1963)
The dog: Pushinka (Russian, breed unknown)
The "Homeward Bound" scenario: Well, for starters, this dog’s whole life is a "Homeward Bound" scenario. Sent as a surprise gift from Soviet Union Premier Nikita Khrushchev, to the doormat of the White House, this pooch was beloved by John and Jackie yet mistrusted by every National Defense official in the country. Missing the motherland and having some juicy info on John F. Kennedy’s private life, Pushinka needs to find a way back to his original doggy daddy, Khrushchev.
Do they succeed? This is one fascinating pup – its mother, Strelka, was the first dog to go into space, and survived the journey to have puppies upon return, one of them being Pushinka. If those are the genes we are working with here, then 100% yes, this dog would succeed in a "Homeward Bound" journey, not to mention that Pushinka, himself was most likely an international spy.
But, the question is, would he want to? We know JFK was devilishly handsome, charming, suave and had an infectious personality. Before Beatlemania, JFK was the poster on the wall teen girls everywhere would practice smooching with. Plus, Jackie was gorgeous, a fashion icon and probably a great dog mom, and the Kennedy kids were the perfect ages to be a dog’s human sibs.
Pushinka’s situation is more in line with the plot of "The Americans;" torn between two homes. Pushinka knows his loyalty lies with the Soviet government and he is only in America to bring down its evil capitalist influence, but goddamnit, if it isn’t nice here. JFK is like really, really cool, and fun to play with, and Jackie lets Pushinka sit in her lap and she gives the best belly rubs. All Khrushchev ever did was train Pushinka how to withstand waterboarding and to never reveal classified information. Pushinka could be homeward bound, but in the White House, he may have found the home he was always looking for. We also still aren’t sure who killed JFK, so, maybe that’s how Pushinka’s journey went.
2. The president: George W. Bush (2001-2009)
The dog: Barney (Scottish Terrier)
The "Homeward Bound" scenario: Mr. and Mrs. Bush left from D.C. to Arlington, Texas, for the weekend to watch the Texas Rangers play. Barney’s doggy uncle, Dick Cheney, housesits for the weekend and is in charge of keeping an eye on him. But Barney misses Mom and Dad, and is weirded out by Uncle Dick because he likes to swaddle Barney like a baby, call him "Georgie" and pretends to breastfeed him. When Dick falls asleep, Barney sets out on his journey.
Do they succeed? Surprisingly, yes. Barney isn’t the sharpest canine, but he is unwaveringly positive, almost to a fault. I imagine his ability to survive on his journey is reminiscent of the beloved Mr. Magoo – humming and strolling along, unaware that he’s narrowly avoided countless disasters, and that everyone he meets is trying to sabotage his plans or use him in some way. But somehow, in some ludicrous way, Barney ends up walking a straight path, one paw in front of the other, tail wagging, tongue hanging out the side of his mouth, destruction in his wake, but absolutely fine and in the arms of Mom and Dad. Mission accomplished! I guess watercolor paintings of puppies are enough to release the memories of the entire nation.
1. The president: Donald J. Trump (2017-2021)
The dogs: While Trump has been noted for being a petless president (a good indication of his general attitude toward living beings), this is not entirely true. Trump actually owns many, many pets. Here are a few of them:
- Mike Pence (Powdered Donut Hole)
- Rudy Guiliani (Gremlin)
- Jared Kushner (Porcelain Doll)
- Eric Trump (Thick Draco Malfoy)
- Donald Trump Jr. (Chocolate Glazed Donut Hole)
- Many uneducated white people (Beer Belly and Ed Hardy, both pro-life and anti-human)
- Many educated white people (Cocktail Belly and Vineyard Vines, with an affinity for both)
- The Grateful Dead and the Confederate flag, for some paradoxical reason
- And so, so many more that if we listed them all, this list would outpace the main list
The "Homeward Bound" scenario: Trump is forced to leave office and leaves all of his pets outside the gates of the White House. They all want to find Daddy because ever since he took them in, no one else has wanted them!
Do they succeed? Hell no! Their survival skills are short-sighted — if they’re hungry, they will eat the poisonous berries. They see a fast-moving river and think it’ll take them to a populated area, but it just leads to a massive waterfall. With their owner, they bark, they growl, they stand their ground. Without him, they sit and lick their paws waiting for the pound to pick them up. Maybe Trump and his pets will one day attempt to stage a sequel, but much like "Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco," I don’t think people will even know it ever happened.
