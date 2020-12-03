Gov. Gavin Newsom issues a strong order to maybe think about the possibility of considering staying inside if you want to

As the number of new daily COVID-19 cases rises in California due to the general attitude of “hey I’m young and deserve to live life even if I risk the lives of others” that is prevalent in the state, the need for government action increases. Responding to this increased call for action, California Governor Gavin Newsom released the following order during his most recent COVID-19 press conference:
"Now, I know what you all are anxious to hear. People aren’t distancing, hospitals are packed and the number of daily COVID-19 cases are rising. Obviously, this can’t keep happening, and because of this, I have to put my foot down and hold California to the following rule very soon: Everyone should strongly consider staying home if they can. Now, when I say "soon," of course I don’t mean the next few days— maybe not even this month—as it would be unfair to impose anything before a super-spreader holiday, but we will eventually adopt this policy. Californians will be requi—rather, regularly tested, to really think about gathering with others. I mean, I obviously can’t stop you. I'm only your governor, with the power to issue mandates and fines. Really, who am I to say who can and can’t go places? For instance, think about a birthday party. Would it really be right to stop these momentous occasions? Right? ...Right, everyone?"
At this moment, Gov. Newsom paused for a moment to use a napkin to dab at his forehead and take a deep breath. He resumed with the following:
"Am I Judge Judy? Are you Judge Judy? Can I fault you for partying with your friend group of 15 without a care in the world?"
It should be noted that at this moment, the Bluff staff (from their respective locations) shared a similar reaction in screaming, “Yes that is the one thing you for sure can and should do!” upon hearing this question.
"The answer to that is this: Who's to say? I think the real change will come from us keeping the consequences of our actions present in our minds. Sure, you may have put hundreds of people at risk just from your week of negligence, but what’s important is that you think about it and maybe consider possibly not doing that in the future. Or maybe you do continue it. Look, I’m a simple guy. I’m a Californian just like any of you — I also pull out the blankets the moment it falls below 80 degrees. I just want to be liked, and I don’t have all the answers. Maybe something else does. When deciding whether or not to stay safe, take a Buzzfeed quiz or consult a medium ... now that I think of it, the smartest place to consult would be whatever is published by the CDC ... or the horoscope app Co–Star."
Reporting on the “confused-suggestion-presented-as-an-order” stopped abruptly as the Bluff team, now hopeless for effective government in any way, raced to their phones for some horoscope-based pandemic guidance. It should be mentioned that one member was told to “avoid typewriters” and “embrace car horns,” though the relevance of this towards pandemic behavior or really any part of life is still unclear.
