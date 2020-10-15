Homeless population unable to buy affordable clothing after rich kids bought it all to show people they're 'down to earth'

As winter begins its slow approach on California, the search for clothing like jackets and sweaters are in much higher demand. Some, like Los Angeles’s homeless population, rely on affordable, dependable clothing in these harsher weather conditions. Unfortunately, options have become severely limited due to the inhumane actions of a group who simply couldn’t care less: rich kids who want to seem 'down to earth.'
As of yesterday, all jackets and outerwear within Los Angeles County have been bought by a small group of young adults known as the Silver Spoons, a collective of social media influencers and travel vloggers. Despite having seemingly endless amounts of money, the Silver Spoons have recently come under fire for having what many claim to be “no personality."
“It really hurts seeing comments like that,” said Jared Jaredson, son of multi-millionaire celebrity father Jacob Jaredson, and a kid who keeps trying way too hard to make people compare him to Batman. “I mean, I’m just like any other guy. I wake up in the morning, take a dozen selfies, go to my personal recording studio for the rest of the day, evade the fact that literally all my worth comes from the hard work of my parents and go to sleep.”
The rest of the Silver Spoon Crew, much like Jared, was simply fed up and enacted a plan to show the rest of the world their human side: buy and wear clothes that ‘normal people’ wear.
The Silver Spoons had always prided themselves on lavish expensive clothing, blending the line between 'fashion icon' and 'douchebag.' From tuxedos to hype-beast influenced garments, the Silver Spoons used their undeserved money to buy the most expensive clothes on the market. Jared has taken pride in a style that critics have now labeled as "extremely shitty", Jared at one point wearing a tie-dye tracksuit and bright pink bucket hat to his own mother's funeral. The move was described by GQ as "if vomit was a fashion choice" and described by the Silver Spoons as "savage as hell."
Perhaps their efforts to show their humanity resulted in the opposite, given the fact they ended up buying all affordable clothing within Los Angeles County, leaving nothing for those that rely on the availability of cheap, functional outerwear. In a move many are calling “merciless” and “inhuman," the Silver Spoons have filled their 12-car garages to the brim with clothing that they admittedly will probably only wear once.
“I tried a jacket on and it smelled kind of funny, so I threw it in our outdoor fire pit,” said Katheryn Mercedes, a teenager who made her fame as a Tik Tok dancer, all the while expertly evading careers in the arts that require talent. “I mean, I want people to know I’m human, but c’mon… can’t people just buy nicer clothing to match what I have?"
The Silver Spoons have made no plans to return any of the clothing to the people that desperately need it, insisting they need it to show people they swear they are just like the rest of us. It is noted that Katheryn used the phrase “you people” in her comments on the subject and, when faced with backlash on Twitter,
When given the chance to provide any final thoughts to the Bluff reporting team, Jared and Allison-Jennifer insisted that people must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing in this very serious pandemic. The Bluff would also like to report that both talentless celebrities later posted videos of themselves attending a lavish, mask-less party the same night those comments were made.
