Local film kid angry his film won't win Oscar

With awards season upon us, the Academy Awards nominations led to a variety of reactions and criticisms. From the snubbing of Adam Sandler to the lack of female director nominations, many responded with negativity. None, however, had more negativity than one young student who felt personally snubbed by the Academy.
Meet Tuve Boll, a film student with big goals (and an even bigger ego). In his short time enrolled in LMU’s film school, Boll has gained quite a reputation for letting his opinions be known inside and outside of the classroom.
“Yeah, he kinda just says a lot of hot takes,” said Phil M. Maker, a fellow classmate. “He keeps talking about how gems like ‘La La Land’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ are unappreciated. I don’t know, I think he’s just kinda being surface level about it all.”
Boll typically likes to keep everyone in his sphere well aware of every film project he’s working on, posting on social media frequently about his presence on student film sets. When not on set, Boll can be found editing his passion projects rather than focusing on his actual classwork.
“Yeah, he says, ‘They just don’t get it,’ when he’s called out for shirking responsibilities,” said Nai Eve, Boll’s roommate and aspiring screenwriter. “He keeps saying this project he’s working on is a game-changer.” At the end of the interview, Eve was wondering if we wanted to read a screenplay he’s been working on, swearing it’s super good.
Boll’s current project is the reason for his disdain toward the Academy Awards, because he emailed the Academy an early draft of the film with the subject line “For your consideration.” Shockingly, when the nomination list came out, his film was nowhere to be seen.
“His reaction to the list was … passionate” said Cam Raman, his freshman year film professor. “A lot of words were said by him, calling the Academy a lot of harsh things.” To add on, Raman claims that Boll said the Academy is “jealous of his creativity.”
“He’s a good kid with a lot of talent,” continued Raman, “but he just needs to keep his mouth shut and stop acting like he has a profound knowledge about the inner workings of the film industry after one semester of film classes.”
Despite the Bluff reaching out for an interview, Boll declined to take us up on it. Instead, he forwarded a link to his YouTube channel, which features various opinionated film essay videos.
The Bluff is a humorous and satirical section published in the Loyolan. All quotes attributed to real figures are completely fabricated; persons otherwise mentioned are completely fictional.
