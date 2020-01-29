New York Times endorsement impacts PCH Cup

On Jan. 19, the editorial board of The New York Times drew attention by endorsing two candidates, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. Fast forward a week and a half, and it’s clear that the Times’ non-stance stance has influenced other media outlets — an influence which has already had direct implications for LMU.
In a break from tradition, ESPN’s editorial board is picking both LMU and Pepperdine to win the Feb. 1 men’s basketball showdown at Gersten Pavilion.
“These are two very evenly matched teams,” reads a notable passage from the article. “So, will LMU’s grinding defensive style win the day or will Pepperdine’s high-octane offense prevail? Yes.”
The article spends lots of space discussing the best players from each team and their strengths and weaknesses, but never reaches a conclusion as to which school will emerge victorious.
“We thought it over for a long time, and ultimately we just couldn’t choose,” said ESPN Editorial Editor Andy Cisive. “Both teams have a lot of good things going for them. Also, we didn’t want anybody’s feelings to get hurt.”
The article has created confusion and commotion on both campuses, as well as inspired plenty of discussion among the Lions and Waves players and coaches.
“I really didn’t get it,” LMU head coach Mick Dunlop said. “I mean, they’ve been making predictions on the winners of games for years. That’s their job. It’s what they’re paid to do. It doesn’t feel like it’s too much to ask of them to just make up their minds.”
At the same time, ESPN is insisting that readers are missing the bigger picture.
“What we really want is a team that can take down Gonzaga in the WCC Tournament,” Cisive said. “We think that team is LMU. Or Pepperdine. Or maybe Saint Mary’s or BYU or someone like that. There’s really no way to know for sure.”
The Bluff is a humorous and satirical section published in the Loyolan. All quotes attributed to real figures are completely fabricated; persons otherwise mentioned are completely fictional.
