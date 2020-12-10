Pope issues measures to make Catholicism 'a little sexier'

Catholicism has been around for centuries, and let’s face it: It could use some revamping. It needs a makeover. Frankly, it’s starting to lose its appeal. I mean, look at me, I was raised Catholic and go to a Jesuit university, and I just learned last year that the Virgin Mary and Mary Magdalene are different people. Catholicism’s got to spice it up, and Pope Francis himself has noticed. In the words of the pope himself, he aims to “make Catholicism a little sexier” with the following three measures:
3) Sanctified summer speedo
The pope and other bishops are not immune to the seasons. It can get hot, and frankly, a cassock just isn’t built for the summer heat or summer style. Because of this, Pope Francis is proposing the "sanctified summer speedos" as an option for himself and other bishops during the heat (keep in mind the small cloak and pope hat remain mandatory with either outfit). Some fear that the large amount of skin exposed may harm the holy perception of the pope. However, let’s think: What could bring someone closer to God than taking away all the layers that stand in the way of you and the Holy Spirit? Plus, the pope's a person, too, and everyone deserves to “feel themselves” with how they dress. Give the pope a chance to shine this summer!
2) Blood of Christ shots
Receiving the blood of Christ in a rusty, old chalice that everyone has touched while someone has to give it to you like you're a baby and can't hold a cup properly? Lame. Knocking back the blood of Christ with your own (Godly) shot glass? Heck yeah! While this is an optional addition for Church attendees, the pope proposes this as a mandatory alteration for the priest when the priest first takes Holy Communion. Pope Francis defends this as “a way to gain the trust of the Church and the priests” because “who can really trust a lightweight priest?”
1) Replacement of the “Our Father” with a greater testament of faith
Out of the three, Pope Francis is most persistent on replacing the portion of church in which people recite the “Our Father” with a much more holy experience: a lip-sync to Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” performed by the priest. The Pope believes the song will evoke a much stronger connection to God than the previous activity. Test groups have been run, and Pope Francis’ claims appear to be supported as more people testified that they “had a holy experience” when viewing the performance over their experiences with the “Our Father.” “Plus,” added the Pope, “It is evident that the song was meant to exist in a religious setting. How else could you interpret a song with this title?”
