There was a vast amount of criticism towards basketball star and member of the Utah R&B, Rudy Gobert, and his attitude toward the coronavirus, intentionally touching microphones and downplaying the severity of COVID-19. When it was announced that, in some form of poetic irony, Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, saying reactions were mixed would be an understatement. But, through all the hate and support, a business opportunity emerged, an opportunity Gobert would’ve been a fool to refuse.
Last night, Gobert was announced as the official face of new cologne line: Dayor Contagieux, a cologne for those with coronavirus by those with coronavirus. The purpose behind this line was to raise awareness about the seriousness of social distancing and the threat of COVID-19. Dayor believes they have a solution for people who insist on going out during the lockdown: wear a cologne that is so repulsive, no one will stand closer than six feet away.
Having Gobert as their spokesperson wasa nearly unanimous decision by the team at Dayor. “You know, going off Dayor Homme’s successful campaign, we wanted to continue in a drastically different direction,” says Fray Grance, the marketing director at Dayor. “With Homme, we went with the charming Robert Pattinson to really match its scent and tone. To match Contagieux’s rather unlikable scent, well … you’ve seen the videos of Gobert touching the microphones right?”
Dayor plans on releasing commercials later this month, with an emphasis on a more real-life approach. With Robert Pattinsons' dancing and Johnny Depp doing Johnny Depp things in their respective commercials, there’s been an element of weirdness that Dayor plans to move away from. “We want to get to the heart of the issue,” explained Grance. “We've already recorded shots of Gobert coughing in public places and fans of the Utah R&B glaring at him.”
Dayor Contagieux is expected to be available in the next few weeks as more people falsely believe publicly socializing is acceptable. Grance wants to insist that none of this would be possible without the currently unlikable name that is Rudy Gobert.
