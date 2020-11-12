Saturday Night Live announces brand new cast

On Oct. 3, we got to witness the premiere of the 46th season of the wildly popular Saturday Night Live, just in time to cover everything about the presidential election. However, many fans have been disappointed by members of this season’s cast. Jim Carrey’s portrayal of Joe Biden was described by a longtime fan as “more excruciating that the entire Cats movie on Blu-ray,” and the writing “on par with my fourth grader’s narrative essay assignment.”
Due to the massive amounts of backlash, SNL is unveiling a brand-new cast to appease upset fans and add a new twist to this season. Let’s meet the star-studded cast of newcomers to the franchise!
Jason Derulo
This singer turned TikTok star has recently signed a contract with SNL, and has already let his TikTok audience know about his new gig through a 60 second skit involving two crowbars, a Cadbury chocolate egg and a truck full of chickens (we don’t know either). It will be interesting to see what Derulo can come up with without the power of viral trends and editing effects, but we can expect more singing, pranks and absolute inexplicability.
Jamie Lee Curtis
SNL executives have released a disclaimer that Curtis will not be participating in any skits. Instead, she will recreate Activia commercials during every break in the show. She will then eat Activia yogurt in silence on camera for the duration of the commercial break.
LOONA
In an unexpected twist, SNL has cast all 12 members of K-pop girl group LOONA. NBC must be trying to reach a new audience, as every SNL video on YouTube has been flooded with comments urging viewers to “stan LOONA.” According to a recent press release, they will work together as 12 to portray one single character during skits, but the costume department has been having trouble creating outfits to house them all in a single costume. Apparently sewing patterns for 24-leg jeans are difficult to come by in this economy.
Kellyanne Conway
Now unemployed, Conway is rumored to have joined the cast of SNL to stay relevant after her reign of political infamy. It is unclear what she will contribute to the show with no acting experience to her name, but fans speculate that she joined the show to avoid her TikTok-famous daughter, as the age requirement to sit in SNL’s audience is 18 years old.
Cher
Eternal superstar Cher will debut as a cast member of SNL, but after negotiations with executives she will only play herself. She took to Twitter to celebrate her new acting pursuit: “IS THIS THING ON. Tweet. I AM SO EXCITED. TO BE ON! SATURDAY SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. . How to Add EMOJIs?”
Fans are eager to watch the new season of SNL and see how the cast will work with one another. NBC expects to see record-breaking numbers this week, with LOONA stans and TikTok Jason Derulo enthusiasts tuning in to support their favorites. But only time (after time) will tell how the future of SNL will play out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.