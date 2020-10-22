Suburban Television attempts to diversify

On Thursday night, waves were made in good Christian cable television as the Suburban Home Network (SHN) announced a few new additions to their long-standing Sunday night ‘lots-a-laffs’ lineup in an effort to diversify the network’s programming.
The change arrived amid a period of heavy re-evaluation for many corporations in conversation regarding racial justice. SHN is just the latest to make a major change in a continuing list that includes, but is not limited to, the Washington DC football team and their decision to change their name, Adidas’ pledge to fill 30% of the company’s job positions with employees of color and Facebook’s commitment to double the number of BIPOC employees by 2023.
“We’re not trying to anger our committed and loyal viewers,” stated the network head, Tim Allen (no relation to the actor), “But the country is experiencing a watershed moment—a line has been drawn and we at SHN have to choose which side we’ll stand on. We want to honor our roots as good classic Americans. What else would you expect from the suburbs? We wish to be proponents of a positive change, in our classic We hope these new shows will further push a changing narrative and offer our viewers a more well-rounded view of this nation and its beautiful and strong mix of cultures.”
SHN’s newest offering, "The Minorities," was described by Allen as a “fun family comedy with some crazy characters getting themselves into all kinds of distinctly urban situations and doing just all-around, cool things. It’s a real hoot. ” The show’s writing room boasts an impressive amount of talent and experience with the recent hiring of Tim Allen (no relation to the actor or SHN CEO), a former member of the writing staff on Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing, and Tim Allen (no relation to the actor, CEO of SHN, or aforementioned Tim Allen), a former member of the writing staff on Tim Allen’s Home Improvement.
Following "The Minorities, in the line-up will be The Gays. “This one’s a real romper,” stated Allen, “Think Friends meets How I Met Your Mother in the sense that a bunch of friends that live near each other in a city, except these friends are getting themselves into all kinds of crazy situations, and they happen to be homosexual, which we at SHN are totally okay with.”
Allen also relayed that there are plans to further alter the ‘lots-a-laffs’ line-up with two new shows, still in early developmental stages: The Hard of Hearing and Women.
Allen continued to state, “I cannot express to you how proud I am of our network in its ability to truly listen to the voice of this nation and respond without any hesitation to what we thought they wanted. There was no second-guessing and no consideration of any alternatives, we knew what had to be done. The transition was effortless and not one member of the SHN family offered any resistance at all. I can’t stress that enough—everyone here was on board. We love and respect minorities.”
A breath of fresh air from one of the country’s oldest and most renowned television networks.
