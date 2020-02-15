Tagline: Want cartoon-like proportions without leaving the comfort of your bed? Get The Overweighted Blanket.
Information: It works like a panini press, redistributing weight to the edges of your body while feeling like a warm hug the whole time. It “safely” two-dimensionalizes your internal organs while giving you the flat stomach you’ve always wanted. They come in 100 pound, 200 pound, and 350-pound sizes.
Great for: Slipping in or out of jail cells! Perfecting your profile! Looking like Flat Stanley!
Order at: www.productsconsideredexaggeration.com
Testimonials:
“After robbing a store, The Overweighted Blanket allowed me to stand perpendicular to the police and avoid being seen. Thanks Overweighted Blanket!”
“Being pregnant really messed with my physique, but The Overweighted Blanket corrected that! My baby will be flat too!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.