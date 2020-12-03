To protest stay-at-home orders and 'own the libs,' alt-right student intentionally gives entire family coronavirus

With another wave of COVID-19 ravaging California and affecting many of the most vulnerable members of our society, you would think that everyone would be able to be considerate, care for others just a little and do everything in their power not to spread this deadly virus. But no. Far too many California residents and students have spent the past semester disobeying COVID-19 safety guidelines, attending mask-less gatherings and filling my Snapchat feed with poorly filmed, low-grade videos of genuinely terrible looking house-parties.
Regardless of the actions of many, every once in a while the Bluff team comes across a student who is so reckless, so stupid and so objectively awful, we feel the need to write an article dedicated entirely to their stupidity.
Ladies and gentlemen, meet Chet Beckettson, Orange County resident and a self-proclaimed ‘Meninist.’ Apart from over-compensating for never being truly loved by his father, Chet spends his free time “Backing the Blue," "Owning the Libs” and driving the pickup truck his parents bought him to dozens upon dozens of quarantine protests across Orange County retaliating against the iron fist of common decency and proper hygiene.
But defying basic human compassion wasn’t enough for Chet. No, he needed to figure out a new way to stick it to the liberals and Antifa-leftists that were ruining his great country with their socialist, globalist ideals. To do that, Chet brilliantly decided to intentionally give his entire family COVID-19.
That’s right. Chet, a student the Bluff team is certain must be a product of mental-inbreeding, decided to give his entire family, grandparents included, the coronavirus at Thanksgiving dinner. Prior to the holiday meal, the aspiring vlogger and professional bigot made sure to contract the virus, proceeding to cough on all articles of food present, leaving nothing untouched.
The Bluff reporting team sat down with Chet via Zoom in hopes that he could further explain and attempt to justify his actions, particularly how this actually is effective as a means of retaliating against COVID safety guidelines.
“Honestly bro, I wanted to prove how harmless this COVID virus really is” Chet said, while wearing a MAGA hat and an extremely tasteful 'Roy Moore is my hero' t-shirt, “but like, dude, it’s been a little rough, not gonna lie.”
COVID-19 symptoms hit the Beckettson family hard. Bed-ridden with fatigue and severe fevers, the Orange County residents were forced to quarantine in their multi-million dollar mansion. Chet noted a singular visit to the hospital, but used it to yell at and harass the essential workers rather than seek legitimate treatment for his illness.
Chet is happy to report that he and his parents are doing well, having fully recovered from what he referred to as the “China Virus” over 14 times in our 10-minute interview. “So, like, in effect Dictator Newsom is like completely wrong to believe science. My one experience with COVID was okay. I’m fine, bro.” Chet spent the rest of the interview refusing to believe the large-scale severity of the coronavirus.
The Bluff team will update as the situation unfolds. Until then, just realize that when all you guys go to parties and large get-togethers, you look like Chet. Stop trying to validate yourself through social gatherings for just a little longer, for the sake of those around you that are more vulnerable to something like the coronavirus. But if you simply don’t care, that’s fine. Just know you’re acting a lot like Chet.
It is also noted that Chet invited the entire Bluff reporting team to his grandparents’ funeral, where he plans on holding an anti-Gavin Newsom rally during the eulogy. We can confirm that both of his grandparents were severely affected by the strain of COVID-19 Chet gave them at Thanksgiving, to which Chet simply replied “guess they weren’t built different, bro.”
