Trump's ballot recount demand backfires; post-divorce Tobey Maguire announced 46th president of the United States

As a growing number of states go through the process of a manual recount of the presidential election ballots, something truly remarkable has happened: It appears that a third party candidate seems to be winning the popular vote, as well as the Electoral College vote, purely off write-in votes. From what political analysts can gather, he combines the star-power and confidence of Donald Trump with Joe Biden’s humanity and honesty, in addition to possessing an unexpected sympathy factor.
It appears that, after a thorough ballot recount, the 46th president of the United States will be world famous actor and producer, post-divorce Tobey Maguire.
The news that the guy who played Spider-Man was winning the presidential election came as a shock to many within the field of election analysis. Many reporters are simply baffled by the results of the recount, considering the star of “Pawn Sacrifice” and “The Boss Baby” made no mention of a presidential run in the past election cycle and seemingly had better stuff to be doing with his time.
A wide array of voters who took the time to write in the 2003 MTV Awards “Best Kiss” winner on their ballots noted it was his recent appearance in the news that justified giving Mr. Maguire the role of a lifetime: the presidency. “I saw on the news that he was officially filing for divorce,” said Sam Cahill, voter and guy who will lose his personality once gyms reopen, “and I’m sure he’s doing perfectly alright, I just wanted to do something that made him know that we were all thinking about him and wishing him the best.”
The intention of Mr. Cahill’s well wishes were shared by a surprising number of voters. America’s sweetheart of the early 2000s amassed an unprecedented number of third party votes: 75.6 million to be exact. As it turns out, many of the ballots that had been incorrectly counted for Trump or Biden were, upon second inspection, actually votes going to Maguire. CNN had to subtract roughly 37.5 million votes from each of the Biden and Trump vote estimates, with the Tobe-ster now leading the popular vote by a historic margin.
“Honestly, we could do worse,” said a perplexed Wolf Blitzer, CNN anchor and man who secretly wears a Spider-Man costume to work under his suit, “I mean, he’s really good friends with Leonardo DiCaprio, right? So, I guess we can expect some sort of response to climate change, and maybe Leo will end up on President-elect Maguire’s cabinet, so that’s pretty cool.” This potential cabinet appointment is an expectation of the Maguire administration that seems to be favored by both sides of the political aisle.
We have yet to hear back from either Joe Biden or Donald Trump’s teams on the post-election recount twist beyond a barrage of mean tweets and a call of “malarkey,” but the Bluff will update as the situation unfolds.
All we can say for sure is that in this time of division and political discourse, the Bluff team hopes the nation can come together to love and appreciate people like Tobey Maguire, even when they’re doing perfectly fine and simply living their lives.
