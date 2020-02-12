Young American Conservatives to open living-learning community

Palm South and Palm North are scheduled to open in fall 2020. Palm South will be home to several Living Learning Communities. These communities are for students seeking an interdisciplinary educational living environment; each floor will be dedicated to people who share like minded ideals.
Young American conservatives (YAC) will be opening the Graham Community for Patriotic Excellence. Bluff sat down with the brains behind the project, Trip Whitman. “We are a minority here in L.A. Jesuit school is all about giving platforms to minorities, right? We’re just trying to level the playing field for young, rich, Republicans. Our mission is justice.”
Named for U.S. Senator and judiciary king Lindsey Graham, the Graham community will have several unique amenities. TVs have been specially programmed to only play Fox News, with the exception of local campaign ads supporting candidates with traditional family values. The Shapiro kitchen, named for YAC mascot Ben Shapiro, is always fully stocked with unsalted butter and plastic straws. Every bed is graciously adorned with American flag sheets and MyPillow™ pillows. Each wall is lined with framed pictures of GOP members of the past. In the center is a giant picture of Abraham Lincoln, who Whitman continually reminded us was in fact a Republican and would be totally in support of what is happening with the party today.
A major element of community-based learning is shared academic and co-curricular experiences. For example, Vanier, the service focused community, will host community dinners and do group service. The Graham community will participate in what is being called Kaitlyn Bennet-style journalism, where they ask children about their opinions on capital punishment.
But it’s not just about work. The community has also built-in space for fun. Saturdays are movie nights, where students can choose to either sit silently while watching a Clint Eastwood movie or shout loudly in protest as Brokeback Mountain plays in all its glory.
It is rumored that Palm North will feature a Young Democrats living community, but the votes haven't been fully processed for that one.
The Bluff is a humorous and satirical section published in the Loyolan. All quotes attributed to real figures are completely fabricated; persons otherwise mentioned are completely fictional.
