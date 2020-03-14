The Tower Yearbook won a Silver Crown Award in the Print Yearbook category and the Loyolan won a Silver Crown Award for Hybrid News from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA). The ceremony was streamed on Vimeo from New York City on Friday, March 13, and honored work from the 2018-19 academic year.
Jacob Cornblatt, a senior film, TV and media studies major who served as Loyolan editor-in-chief from February 2019 to February 2020, commented that the Silver Crown achievement reflects on the whole staff. “This award is a testament to the incredibly passionate and intelligent people that work hard to ensure the Loyolan publishes every day. Once again, their dedication to accuracy, relevancy and responsibility have been noticed on a national level,” he said. Cornblatt is currently a senior editor at the Loyolan.
2018-19 Tower Editor-in-Chief Alexandria Lior (‘19) likewise praised her staff, saying that they “really put their heart into each piece and raised the bar in terms of how we tell stories, diving into hard-hitting issues and crafting narratives that really went beyond the surface to [beautifully] encapsulate the student body.” She recounted that her staff “made my job leading them as EIC endlessly rewarding … and I am so pleased that [the Tower] has received the attention the students whose stories fill it deserve.”
Lior is excited to see how this year’s Tower turns out, and believes it will build on some of the strengths from last year. “I cannot wait to see how [Christian Santander, the current Tower EIC] continues to push for this authenticity in the 2020 book,” she continued. “I’ve heard whispers that it’s going to be fantastic!”
The CSPA is an “international student press association uniting student journalists and faculty advisers at schools and colleges through educational conferences, idea exchanges and award programs,” according to its website.
The CSPA gives its highest awards, the Crown Awards, in recognition of “overall excellence in a head-to-head comparison” with other student publications that are members of the association.
A panel of judges composed of retired student media advisers as well as others with expertise in media consider “design, photography, concept, coverage and writing.” Over 1,100 student publications were eligible for the 2020 awards, including newspapers, yearbooks and magazines.
The CSPA handed out two Gold Crowns and three Silver Crowns for Print Yearbooks. They awarded six Gold Crowns and four Silver Crowns in the Hybrid News category, which is composed of newspapers with both online and print components, such as the Loyolan.
Finalists for the Crown Awards were announced in November 2019. The Loyolan has previously won a Gold Crown for Hybrid News in 2016 and a Gold Crown for Digital News in 2012. The newspaper also received Silver Crowns for Hybrid News in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2014, as well as a Silver Crown for Digital News in 2010. The Tower received Gold Crowns in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012 and 2007, as well as a Silver Crown in 2011.
