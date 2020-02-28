Feb. 29: a day that only comes once every four years. Leap Day is a little bit of magic in the real world—a free day! Why not make the most of it? Take a chance, take a leap and do something stupid.
10. Go to the gym! Let’s be honest, by the end of February, that New Year’s resolution to hit the gym is more of a pipe dream. But don’t let your membership go to waste. If you absolutely hate it, you never have to go back again.
9. Tell a former partner that you still love them. Haven’t you always wanted to know what would happen?
8. Change your Brita filter.
7. Eat tree nuts. Did that doctor really know what he was talking about?
6. Finally finish binge-watching "Scandal."
5. Do one of those eating challenges where you scarf down a 12-pound burger in three minutes for a T-shirt.
4. Clean your junk drawer.
3. Grab a friend and a trench coat. Two-for-one movie ticket, baby!
2. Tell a man to smile. I just wanna know what would happen.
1. Ask your mom if she wants to cash in any of those Mother's Day coupons.
Remember, Leap Day is around because someone somewhere probably counted wrong. It’s a day about mistakes and pretending we always meant it to be that way. So make that bonus day count. Do something stupid, and pretend it never happened. This day only comes once every four years, so don’t treat it like just another calendar day.
