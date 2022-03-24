Marcus Gorman is a 2005 LMU graduate. During his time at the Loyolan he worked as the arts and entertainment assistant editor from 2002 to 2003 and the arts and entertainment editor from 2003 to 2005.
What was your favorite memory from your time at the Loyolan?
I wouldn't necessarily call it my favorite, but being in the office on election night 2004 was the most memorable experience. As we all waited so the news staff could finalize their front page (we published on Wednesdays), the results finally came in and sucked all the air out of the room. I was wearing a "Much Ado About Nothing" theatre T-shirt that day and it felt appropriate.
What was your favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper?
My favorites to write were the previews of LMU theatre productions. One in particular was for a student production of WAITING FOR GODOT around 2004-2005. The director and performers did the whole thing in character and in Beckett's voice, so what was meant to be a simple interview became verbose, shouty, incredibly bizarre and a delight to write up.
The one that got me in the most hot water was on PASSION OF THE CHRIST; it was an interview with the film's Aramaic translator who worked at the university. When I broached the subject of the film's controversy he almost threw me out of his office, but we managed to settle our differences and I'm proud of the resulting article.
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
I love deadlines! They keep me sharp and honest.
Since graduating from LMU, what have you gone on to do?
I currently work at the Seattle International Film Festival as a film programmer and publications coordinator, where I focus on New American Cinema and cult/horror movies, and I also program films for the Seattle Queer Film Festival.
I'm an award-winning playwright and a member of the Dramatists Guild. My plays include DEERS, NATURAL, PEGGY: THE PLUMBER WHO SAVED THE GALAXY, and the upcoming SPACE RACE 5000. In devised theatre, I've worked as an actor and writer with interarts gang The Libertinis and physical theatre troupe DangerSwitch!, and my one-acts have been produced in Seattle, Ashland and New York.
I have two novels under my belt, TRICERATOPS and SKY MASTERSON: PRIVATE DETECTIVE, and I'm the founder/editor of Ten Years Ago (2010-present), a website where contributors review films on their tenth anniversary.
Journalism-wise, I've been published on KCET-PBS and in Howlround, The Dramatist, and New American Theatre Magazine, and my voice and writing can be found on the podcasts Film at Fifty which was hosted by a previous Loyolan film critic, the SIFFcast, Eggs & Space and The Ugly Radio.
The Loyolan staff is known for loving karaoke, what's your go-to song?
"Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors.
